Sarah Snook Is Doing Something Wild In Her New Play – And Here’s How To Get Tickets

Sarah Snookreturning to West End theatre was not on our 2023 bingo card - but we're very glad its happening! The actress will star in a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's only novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray.

However, the role the Succession){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener} star is undertaking is incredibly impressive. Snook will play 26 different characters in a thrilling two hour long one-woman show. The actress told BBC News the idea of playing so many roles was 'an exhilarating challenge I can't wait to get into.'

A description of the production available on the Sydney Theatre Company's website states that the play blends 'live and pre-recorded video with live performance and enabling a single performer to nimbly shapeshift and play all of the dark tale’s 26 characters in an audacious cascade of theatrical transformations.'

This marks Snook’s second stint on the West End stage. She made her London theatre debut in 2016 in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes.

In a statement, Snook said, 'I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theatre. From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.'

How can I get tickets for The Picture of Dorian Gray?

If you want to watch Sarah in all her glory, head to the official websiteto book some tickets. Tickets are on sale NOW!

When does Sarah Snook's run in The Picture of Dorian Gray start?

The actress will start performances on 23 January 2024 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The play's official website states that the production will run for 12 weeks only, though Deadline reported Thursday that it could next move to Broadway if it finds success in London.

Snook recently finished her four-season run on the acclaimed HBO series Succession. Her overall performance garnered her a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations.

She shared an emotional tribute to the hit HBO drama on the night its final episode aired on Sunday 28 May. 'It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over,' she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her watching TV with her newborn baby.