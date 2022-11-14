These Are The Secret Messages Behind Taylor Swift’s Sheer Outfit At The MTV EMAs

The MTV EMAs 2022 have just happened and what this means is a flurry of new red carpet outfits to swoon over. But one lady stole the show. Taylor Swift arrived in custom David Koma, a dress which just so happened to tick off the bodycon, sheer and embellished trends in one fell swoop. Swift completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti velvet sling-backs, ear cuffs by Anita Ko and stacked Delfina Deletterez silver rings. While we spent time decoding where her outfit was from, Swifties were quick to take a deeper look into what said outfit actually means.

Swift has previously said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: 'So, I love to communicate via Easter eggs. I think the best messages are cryptic ones.' By Easter egg, Swift isn't referring to the chocolate variety. She actually means a hidden message or secret - and she's known for teasing her fans with a whole basket of them!

Attending the EMAs for the first time in a decade, it's been suggested that she took this opportunity to hint at her upcoming plans to eager fans. And some of them were quick to think the David Koma sheer dress resembled a snake. The importance? Kanye (now Ye) had previously referred to Taylor Swift as a 'snake' on social media.

It also happens to be on 13 November, three days after she's legally allowed to start re-recording her previous 2017 album, Reputation, which is when she sang about her feud with Kanye and Kim. And this isn't the first time she sent subtle messages through her outfits.

EMA MTV 2022 (Photo by Daniele Venturelli ) ©Getty

Earlier this year in August, the star attended the MTV VMAs wearing a rhinestone-encrusted Oscar de la Renta mini dress. And yes, you guessed it, Swifties were quick to use their detective skills, figuring out that it was coincidentally (or not, as the case may be) extremely similar to the KaufmanFranco style she wore to the event 13 years ago. To fans, this embellished mini dress was seen as a 'revenge' dress. Why? It was in 2009 when the Kanye feud began, when the rapper interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist award for You Belong With Me. Fast forward to 2022, and Swift stepped on stage at the VMAs to accept an award for Video of the Year (the biggest award of the night) and also announced her new album, Midnights.