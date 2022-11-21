You’ve Got See Margot Robbie’s Gown At Last night’s Governors Awards

If there's one wardrobe we'd like to own right now it's Margot Robbie's. At last night's Governors Awards - which hosted a who's who of red carpet royalty including Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russell, we could go on - the actor wore a simple yet spectacular gown by label of the moment: Bottega Veneta. One-shouldered and sliced at the stomach, it was just the latest example of her impeccable taste in clothes (helped, of course, by her stylist Kate Young). Last week, she also wore an off-duty outfit from Bottega Veneta - a white tank top, a blazer and and a pair of wide-leg jeans - accessorising with its signature woven shoulder bag in a zesty green that perfectly offset her burgundy point-toe pumps. Sigh. Keep scrolling to see her best outfits over the years.