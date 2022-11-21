  1. Home
You’ve Got See Margot Robbie’s Gown At Last night’s Governors Awards

In a word: swoon.

Margot Robbie best outfits
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

If there's one wardrobe we'd like to own right now it's Margot Robbie's. At last night's Governors Awards - which hosted a who's who of red carpet royalty including Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russell, we could go on - the actor wore a simple yet spectacular gown by label of the moment: Bottega Veneta. One-shouldered and sliced at the stomach, it was just the latest example of her impeccable taste in clothes (helped, of course, by her stylist Kate Young). Last week, she also wore an off-duty outfit from Bottega Veneta - a white tank top, a blazer and and a pair of wide-leg jeans - accessorising with its signature woven shoulder bag in a zesty green that perfectly offset her burgundy point-toe pumps. Sigh. Keep scrolling to see her best outfits over the years.

Gallery

SEE: Margot Robbie's Flawless Red Carpet Style

Margot Robbie Governors Awards
1 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Margot Robbie delivered a one-two punch of fashion brilliance with this gown by Bottega Veneta.

Margot Robbie Babylon screening
2 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Bottega Veneta strikes again with this top-to-toe look for a screening of Babylon.

Margot Robbie Amsterdam premiere
3 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

This Celine creation proved that style superheroes do wear capes.

Margot Robbie Suicide Squad premiere
4 of 23
CREDIT: Getty

Is it a jumpsuit? Is it separates? All we know is that it's Chanel - and it's fabulous.

Margot Robbie
5 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

It was Chanel again (if it ain't broke...) for the 2020 SAG Awards.

Margot Robbie
6 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

We're not entirely sure what to call the colour of this Proenza Schouler scarf-necked dress, but regardless, we're loving it.

Margot Robbie
7 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

She might be a fully-fledged member of the A-list, but Robbie still loves a bit of high-street - this camel coat is from Mango.

Margot Robbie
8 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

A cool high/low look, she offset a dramatic Dries Van Noten peplum skirt with a white tank top.

Margot Robbie
9 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Robbie chose this Mara Hoffman trouser suit with a twist for the Bombshell premiere in 2019.

Margot Robbie
10 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Party season PSA: colourful opera gloves are an unexpected (and suitably glamorous) addition to a black dress.

Margot Robbie
11 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

For the Bombshell premiere in 2019, the actress wore a lavender Giambattista Valli dress with a bubble hem.

Margot Robbie
12 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Proof that the cardigan is officially happening after-dark, Robbie wore hers with a lace jumpsuit.

Margot Robbie
13 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

She wore an ochre Oscar de la Renta dress and Tabitha Simmons sandals to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood UK premiere.

Margot Robbie
14 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

A modest white Derek Lam look for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo call in 2019.

Margot Robbie
15 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Take it from Margot, a simple slip is always a good idea.

Margot Robbie
16 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Caramel, butterscotch and biscuit: this tonal look (the dress is by Mille) is good enough to eat.

Margot Robbie
17 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Big sleeves, bigger hair. Robbie leant into the '60s Sharon Tate vibe in another Chanel dress at Cannes in 2019.

Margot Robbie
18 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

This. Is. A. Look. Attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot ditched a predictable gown for embellished trousers and a tunic by Chanel.

Margot Robbie
19 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Butter wouldn't melt broderie anglaise and loose plaits in Cannes in 2019.

Margot Robbie
20 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Now those are what you call power shoulders. It was Chanel (again! Jealous, us?) for the 2019 BAFTAs.

Margot Robbie
21 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

The haute couture Chanel dress Robbie wore to the 2018 Oscars was made by Karl Lagerfeld himself. She missed out on the Best Actress award, but definitely scooped the best dressed title.

Margot Robbie
22 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

Frothy Rodarte made for a fairytale moment at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in 2018.

Margot Robbie
23 of 23
CREDIT: Getty Images

No prizes for guessing the designer of this cardigan.

