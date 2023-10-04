Where Is Rebecca Loos Now? Finally The Beckhams Open Up About Those Cheating Rumours

The Beckham documentary has made its long-awaited premiere on Netflix, and it's got everyone talking.

The four-part series – which is now available to stream on Netflix – gives a unique glimpse into David and Victoria's nearly 25-year relationship. And it's not short of revelations. In the documentary, Victoria opens up about David Beckham’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos for the first time in 20 years.

Although she doesn’t address directly what happened, Victoria spoke about how the allegations were ‘the hardest period’ for her and David, where ‘it felt like the world was against’ them, adding ‘here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm completely honest.’

Naturally, this has reignited interest around Rebecca Loos. Right now, search for ‘Rebecca Loos’ is up 850% and ‘Beckham affairs’ is a breakout search term on Google for the search term ‘Beckham.’

Here’s everything we know about Rebecca Loos…

Who is Rebecca Loos?

Rebecca Loos was originally born in Spain but gained Dutch citizenship through her dad Leonard Loos Bartholdi, a Dutch diplomat. Her mum, Elizabeth Loos, is originally from Surrey. Rebecca is the second cousin of Piers Morgan.

Rebecca worked as a PA for the Beckham family while he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain in 2003. She made headlines in 2004 after she reported she was having an affair with David Beckham to the News of the World. After details of the alleged affair emerged, Rebecca began working as a glamour model, appearing in Playboy and Zoo. She has also starred in reality TV series, including Celebrity Love Island, Extreme Celebrity Detox, Temptation Island and The X Factor: Battle of the Stars.

How old is Rebecca Loos?

Rebecca was born on 19 June 1977 making her 46 years old.

Did Rebecca Loos have an affair with David Beckham?

In 2004, Rebecca, 26, claimed she had an affair with David, then 28, after working as his personal assistant. She told Sky’s Kay Burley back in 2004 that David was an ‘amazing lover’ and that they ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other.' She alleged they had sex up to four times.

According to reports, she claims ‘We were just locked into each other all night conversation-wise, other people noticed… we just connected. I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong… people were aware and they weren’t very happy. He knows how to please. He’s not afraid of a woman’s body. He seems to know what he’s doing.’

David has always denied the allegations, calling them ‘absurd,’ ‘ludicrous’ and ‘unsubstantiated.’ In a statement given when the allegations first arose, David said ‘During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.’

In 2004, David and Victoria raised a lawsuit against the News of the World, to which they added further complaints in 2005.

What have the Beckhams said about Rebecca Loos now?

In the Beckham documentary, Victoria opened up about David’s alleged affair for the first time in 20 years, calling it the 'hardest period' for her and David.

‘You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad,’ she said. ‘I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.’

Victoria also speaks about the press attention her family received after they decided to move and join David in Spain. ‘It was a nightmare. From the minute we opened the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we were followed,’ she said. ‘It was an absolute circus - it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it.’ When asked if she resented David at the time, Victoria said ‘If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was probably, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.’

David also addressed the allegations in the documentary. ‘There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with,’ he said. ‘It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning,’ adding ‘I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty.’

Who is Rebecca Loos' husband?

Rebecca met her now-husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa while filming the reality show 71 Degrees North. Sven, 46, is a Norwegian doctor. The pair got married in a small ceremony in 2012 and moved to a hamlet called Hemsedal in the mountains of Norway. The location is so remote that it’s a three hour drive from the nearest airport and a two-hours from the nearest hospital.

Does Rebecca Loos have any children?

Rebecca has two sons Magnus and Liam. In a previous interview with OK!, she revealed that she doesn't hide anything from her family and is open about life before motherhood with her sons.

'I'm very open about everything. They know Mummy's been a naked model and been on the cover of Playboy.... They know their mummy has a naughty side!' she said.

What is Rebecca Loos doing now?

In 2023, Rebecca Loos' life is worlds apart from when she first made headlines 20 years ago. She works as a yoga teacher in Norway, and has spoken about her love of hikes and bike rides. In a previous interview with MailOnline, she said she has embraced her now domestic lifestyle. ‘I love my home, keeping it clean, cooking for my boys, packing the lunchboxes - that is my territory,’ she said. ‘If my husband dares to interfere I'm like, "hands off!" The lawn, snow-ploughing and barn is all his.'