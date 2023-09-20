Everything You Need To Know About The David Beckham Documentary On Netflix

As one of the most famous people in the world, it's surprising this documentary wasn't made years ago. But last summer Netflix announced it was partnering with Academy Award winning director Fisher Stevens to grant us unprecedented access into David Beckham's life, and we've been eagerly awaiting its release ever since.

The 48-year-old football icon shared a clip of the trailer on Instagram with the caption, 'Ten years since I retired from playing football I’m proud to share the first trailer for BECKHAM, my Netflix documentary series. I’m so grateful to Fisher Stevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life.

'Many hours of conversations, many stories I’ve never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can’t wait for you all to see it.'

What is the David Beckham documentary about?

BECKHAM is a four-part documentary series about David Beckham's life, from his childhood and working class roots in east London to his career as a world famous footballer and life as a father of four.

It features interviews with his wife Victoria Beckham, his former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, his parents David (Sr) and Sandra Beckham and his former teammate Rio Ferdinand. We will also hear from Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C (aka Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário and Fabio Capello.

In a press release from Netflix, it's described as 'an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture'.

What is the David Beckham documentary release date?

The series officially lands on Netflix on 4 October and each of the four episodes is an hour long.

Is there a trailer for 'Beckham' yet?

Yes, there is! You can watch the trailer for the four-part series here.

Will it be on Netflix?

The above trailer is a bit of a give away, but yes, BECKHAM will be available to stream on Netflix from 4 October.

Will Victoria Beckham be in the documentary?

From the trailer alone, we can see that David's wife Victoria Beckham, 49, features heavily in the documentary. It charts their relationship, from when they met in 1997, as two of the most famous people in the world – facing a tirade of media attention – right up to their marriage in the present day.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 24 years and share four children together. Given Victoria's pop career as one fifth of the Spice Girls, and David's footballing fame peaking when he was captain of the England team, the ups and downs of their relationship have always garnered a great deal of press attention.

So aside from his career as a footballer and life as a celebrity, BECKHAM aims to show a more normal side of David's life and relationships (including his shopping and cleaning habits).

Will Harper Seven, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham be in the documentary?

It's unclear whether David's children – Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and Harper Seven, 12 – will play a big role in the series. But since it promises to paint an intimate portrait of his family and personal life, it is likely they will make an appearance even if they don't give interviews.

From the trailer, we can also see that the documentary features several home videos from throughout David's life, including a clip of David and Victoria being followed by paparazzi when they were driving in their car when Brooklyn was a baby.

Who is the director, Fisher Stevens?

Fisher Stevens is the Oscar-winning director behind Palmer, And We Go Green and The Cove, who's the mastermind behind the new series. He's also an actor and played Hugo in the HBO series Succession, as well as one of Phoebe's love interests, Roger, in Friends.

Fisher has been working closely with David over the past two years alongside Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek. BECKHAM is in partnership with Netflix, David's own production company Studio 99 and Ventureland.

What is David Beckham's net worth?

Something many of us have wondered.... the documentary was first confirmed last July, when it was reported that David had signed a £16m deal with Netflix. But that's a drop in the ocean if the following is true. According to The Times, David and Victoria's joint net worth is £425m – with revenue coming in from 'football, fashion and music'. They come in at 320 on the Sunday Times 2023 Rich List.

The newspaper said, 'Many of the couple’s business dealings are channelled through their company Beckham Brand Holdings, which showed revenues of £34.3 million in 2021. The latest annual accounts also show £8.1 million of dividends taken by the pair. Nevertheless, the Authentic Brands Group tie-up easily justifies raising the Beckhams’ fortune to £425 million this year.'