Here’s The Story Behind Piers Morgan’s Weird Obsession With Meghan Markle

In what seems like another lifetime, but was only March 2021 that ITV announced that Piers Morgan had left Good Morning Britain following more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom about his comments after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah interview. The morning after the interview aired in the US, Piers went beyond his usual campaign of hate against Meghan and proclaimed that he did not believe her when she talked about experiencing suicidal ideation, causing huge backlash.
Now, he's back again berating her and husband Harry following the release of their new Netflix documentary which goes behind the scenes to share their journey leaving the royal family behind. As he continues to go on and on about his hatred of Meghan in the press, many people are pointing to their prior relationship as a possible reason why he appears to be so obsessed with her. In fact, Google Trends shows many are even asking 'Did Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan date?'.
After some savvy users counted he has tweeted about Meghan more than 60 times in the month of March 2021, all the while claiming not to care about her, it's about time we get to the bottom of this strange obsession he has with her.
Why does Piers Morgan not like Meghan Markle?
It’s not just a case of a journalist honing in on one woman, it’s more than that. Piers met Meghan in 2016 after he followed her on Twitter after she messaged him saying she was a fan of his. The pair developed a virtual friendship before meeting for a drink in London when Meghan visited the UK to watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
‘We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints - we got on brilliantly,’ he said of the meeting during an appearance on the Late Late Show. ‘Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again - Meghan Markle ghosted me.’
From his retelling of the encounter – from his perspective – where he says she looked ‘a million dollars’ and ‘something special’, it seems as if he was hurt that someone he had developed a friendship with was no longer interested.
Of course, it makes perfect sense from Meghan’s side. You go to London and are set up with Prince Harry, you probably don’t want to divulge everything you’ve been up to to one of the most notorious tabloid reporters in the UK.
We can only imagine Harry’s face when Meghan might’ve told him about her developing friendship with Piers Morgan, given how tabloid-averse he was and the fact the couple clearly wanted to keep their relationship private at first. He would've been right too, since Piers wrote a tell-all article about his 'two hours in the pub with Harry's new girlfriend' the week Harry and Meghan went public.
And yet, it was the fact Meghan distanced herself from Piers after meeting Harry that made him conclude she isn’t a genuine person. ‘I really liked her, this is why it hurts,’ he said. ‘I just think she’s a slight social climber I’m afraid.’
His entire basis of disliking her comes from her unwillingness to entertain a relationship with him.
The word ‘slight’ has certainly snowballed in the last few years as Piers continues to grieve the rejection from Markle. At first, he continued to tweet about her calling her his 'friend', saying his 'sole interest' in Pippa Middleton's wedding was seeing what Meghan would wear also tweeting her to ask for an invite to the wedding when it was announced.
When he clearly wasn't getting what he wanted in return, he seemed to switch - no longer referring to her as 'the friend' he professed throughout 2016-17, but a 'grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian wannabe' and 'narcissistic whiny brat'.
That’s what’s concerning about this whole thing, isn’t it? Piers Morgan has a platform of millions to bad-mouth a woman whose criticism came from the fact she ghosted him after meeting a literal Prince. His entire basis of disliking her comes from her unwillingness to entertain a friendship or romantic relationship with him – and it's a phenomenon women know too well.
So often when women distance themselves from a man, or start dating someone new, the men who once proclaimed you were 'brilliant' seem to despise you, suddenly being downright rude in social events or even spreading rumours to your friendship group about you. The rejection makes them bitter, it's classic toxic masculinity except this time, it impacts everyone.
Because for Piers, the 'friendship group' he's spreading hate to is the entire UK public. And he continues to, despite the backlash and the fact that the wider vitriol against her had a harrowing impact on her mental health.
And what is he gaining? What is he fighting so hard for? The right NOT to critique the royal family? In his extreme attempts to quell Meghan and Harry’s experience – which literally only they have – all he seems to want is to silence allegations of racism against the monarchy from the only biracial woman who has a first-hand experience of being part of it. As Trisha Goddard implied so eloquently last year, why on earth would we listen to a white man with no part in the royal family, over a Black woman whose been in it? His obsession with silencing her must end, perhaps one of his big pay cheques can go towards counselling for his clearly unresolved issues with women that reject him.
