Here’s The Story Behind Piers Morgan’s Weird Obsession With Meghan Markle

In what seems like another lifetime, but was only March 2021 that ITV announced that Piers Morgan had left Good Morning Britain following more than 41,000 complaints to Ofcom about his comments after the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah interview. The morning after the interview aired in the US, Piers went beyond his usual campaign of hate against Meghan and proclaimed that he did not believe her when she talked about experiencing suicidal ideation, causing huge backlash.

Now, he's back again berating her and husband Harry following the release of their new Netflix documentary which goes behind the scenes to share their journey leaving the royal family behind. As he continues to go on and on about his hatred of Meghan in the press, many people are pointing to their prior relationship as a possible reason why he appears to be so obsessed with her. In fact, Google Trends shows many are even asking 'Did Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan date?'.

After some savvy users counted he has tweeted about Meghan more than 60 times in the month of March 2021, all the while claiming not to care about her, it's about time we get to the bottom of this strange obsession he has with her.

Why does Piers Morgan not like Meghan Markle?

It’s not just a case of a journalist honing in on one woman, it’s more than that. Piers met Meghan in 2016 after he followed her on Twitter after she messaged him saying she was a fan of his. The pair developed a virtual friendship before meeting for a drink in London when Meghan visited the UK to watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

‘We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints - we got on brilliantly,’ he said of the meeting during an appearance on the Late Late Show. ‘Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again - Meghan Markle ghosted me.’

From his retelling of the encounter – from his perspective – where he says she looked ‘a million dollars’ and ‘something special’, it seems as if he was hurt that someone he had developed a friendship with was no longer interested.

Of course, it makes perfect sense from Meghan’s side. You go to London and are set up with Prince Harry, you probably don’t want to divulge everything you’ve been up to to one of the most notorious tabloid reporters in the UK.

We can only imagine Harry’s face when Meghan might’ve told him about her developing friendship with Piers Morgan, given how tabloid-averse he was and the fact the couple clearly wanted to keep their relationship private at first. He would've been right too, since Piers wrote a tell-all article about his 'two hours in the pub with Harry's new girlfriend' the week Harry and Meghan went public.

And yet, it was the fact Meghan distanced herself from Piers after meeting Harry that made him conclude she isn’t a genuine person. ‘I really liked her, this is why it hurts,’ he said. ‘I just think she’s a slight social climber I’m afraid.’

His entire basis of disliking her comes from her unwillingness to entertain a relationship with him.

The word ‘slight’ has certainly snowballed in the last few years as Piers continues to grieve the rejection from Markle. At first, he continued to tweet about her calling her his 'friend', saying his 'sole interest' in Pippa Middleton's wedding was seeing what Meghan would wear also tweeting her to ask for an invite to the wedding when it was announced.

When he clearly wasn't getting what he wanted in return, he seemed to switch - no longer referring to her as 'the friend' he professed throughout 2016-17, but a 'grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian wannabe' and 'narcissistic whiny brat'.

That’s what’s concerning about this whole thing, isn’t it? Piers Morgan has a platform of millions to bad-mouth a woman whose criticism came from the fact she ghosted him after meeting a literal Prince. His entire basis of disliking her comes from her unwillingness to entertain a friendship or romantic relationship with him – and it's a phenomenon women know too well.

So often when women distance themselves from a man, or start dating someone new, the men who once proclaimed you were 'brilliant' seem to despise you, suddenly being downright rude in social events or even spreading rumours to your friendship group about you. The rejection makes them bitter, it's classic toxic masculinity except this time, it impacts everyone.

Because for Piers, the 'friendship group' he's spreading hate to is the entire UK public. And he continues to, despite the backlash and the fact that the wider vitriol against her had a harrowing impact on her mental health.

And what is he gaining? What is he fighting so hard for? The right NOT to critique the royal family? In his extreme attempts to quell Meghan and Harry’s experience – which literally only they have – all he seems to want is to silence allegations of racism against the monarchy from the only biracial woman who has a first-hand experience of being part of it. As Trisha Goddard implied so eloquently last year, why on earth would we listen to a white man with no part in the royal family, over a Black woman whose been in it? His obsession with silencing her must end, perhaps one of his big pay cheques can go towards counselling for his clearly unresolved issues with women that reject him.

HOW TO GET HELP

Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans. org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch, where you can talk to a trained volunteer face to face.

Click through for anti-racism charities you can support

Charities To Support - Grazia 2 of 23 Slide 2 of 24 Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust works with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds aged 13 to 30 to inspire and enable them to succeed in the career of their choice more Peace and Healing for Darnella Fund Darnella Frazier, the brave young woman who filmed the murder of George Floyd, deserves peace and healing. In addition to the trauma of watching a black man be murdered by police, she has had to deal with trolls, bullies and ignorant people harassing her online. This fund is to support the healing and the restoration of hope for Darnella Frazier —whatever that means to her. more Justice for Jacob Blake Fund Set up by Blake's mother, this fund will cover his medical expenses, mental and grief counseling for his family and to assist them in the days to come, as they continue to seek justice for Jacob. A portion of these proceeds will also be used to benefit his six children. more Milwaukee Freedom Fund MFF was started by Black and Brown Milwaukee organizers to support residents' right to protest for justice. Donations help support their work helping protesters and community mutual aid and start a locally controlled and operated Milwaukee Bail Out Fund that is part of the National Bail Out Network. Through this work they will build on ongoing bail abolition efforts, support immigration efforts, work towards Black and Brown Liberation and support Black and Brown young people as they build a new world. more George Floyd Memorial Fund This fund covers his funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling for the family, lodging and travel for all court proceedings and to assist the family in the days to come as they continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund. more Minnesota Freedom Fund The MFF is working with the US National Lawyers Guild and Legal Rights Center to help bails that are set for protestors. more Prison Reform Trust Prison Reform Trust works to make the prison system in the UK just, humane and effective. more Joint Council For The Welfare Of Immigrants The JCWI aims to create a world in which immigration law and policy are based on sound evidence, promote the rule of law and are underpinned by respect for human rights and human dignity more Access UK Helps reduce BME youth unemployment, provide employment and training solutions for youth offenders and implement anti-gang initiatives in the community. more Charity So White Tackles institutional racism in the charity sector. more Black Thrive Black Thrive works to reduce the inequality and injustices experienced by Black people in mental health services. more The Ubele Initiative Supports the African diaspora community. more Women In Prison Supports women affected by the criminal justice system and campaigns to end the harm of prison to women, their families and our communities. more Race On The Agenda (ROTA) Race On The Agenda (ROTA) is a social policy research organisation focusing on issues that impact BAME communities. more Show Racism The Red Card Provides educational workshops, training sessions, multimedia packages, and a whole host of other resources, all with the purpose of tackling racism in society. more The Equality Trust Works to improve the quality of life in the UK by reducing economic and social inequality. more Stop Hate UK A service for victims of racial harassment aiming to end hate crimes in the UK. more Runnymede Generates intelligence to challenge race inequality in Britain through research, network building, leading debate, and policy engagement. more National Bail Out This US charity is a Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration. more Black Lives Matter This US organisation (for which there is a UK movement here) fights to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever. more BEAM BEAM is a US training, movement building and grant making organization dedicated to the healing, wellness and liberation of Black and marginalized communities. more Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund Ahmaud Arbery was chased and gunned down by Travis McMichael, son of retired Brunswick investigator Greg McMichael, under the father's and son's pretenses of witnessing a burglary in Satilla Shores of Glynn County. There is no evidence of the alleged burglary. more Belly Mujinga Memorial Fund For the memorial of Belly Mujinga, the railway worker who was spat at before she died of Covid-19. more Previous Next

Gallery View Gallery 23 photos 1 of 23 Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust works with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds aged 13 to 30 to inspire and enable them to succeed in the career of their choice more