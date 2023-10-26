Who Was In ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ With Britney Spears?

Another wildly successful Mouseketeer, Christina Aguilera’s year-long stint on the Disney show also placed her in good footing to become the pop icon she is today.

Her self-titled debut album landed number one on the Billboard 200 chart, boasting karaoke-worthy singles such as ‘Genie in a Bottle’ and ‘What a Girl Wants.’ She took the pop world by storm yet again in 2002 with Stripped, full of singles such as ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fighter’, ‘Dirrty’ and ‘The Voice Within.’ In 2006, the star gave us the utterly fabulous Back to Basics. It’s hard to imagine a world where ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ and ‘Candyman’ don’t exist…

She also went on to star opposite music legend Cher and land two Grammy nominations for the 2010 film Burlesque, before landing herself the role of a judge on NBC’s The Voice for six seasons.

Opening up about her time as a Mouseketeer, Christina said, ‘They just know how to cast some great people and great kids who just go on to big things. That was my old stomping ground, so I’m always a Disney girl. A revamp of that, I’ll produce it.’