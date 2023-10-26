Who Was In ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’ With Britney Spears?

The same way that Barney & Friends brought us Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, and Full House brought us the Olsen Twins, The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse brought us a string of young performers – some of whom would go on to become pop culture icons.
Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me, has finally given fans a glimpse into her life – from her life after conservatorship to her marriage to Hesam. And it wouldn't be the story of the 'Toxic' singer's life without delving into her time as a Disney Channel child star...
The All-New Mickey Mouse Club featured a string of kids – including an 11-year-old Britney – in a reboot of the 1955 series The Mickey Mouse Club. Opening up in her memoir about her time spent as a Mouseketeer, Britney shared that the experience was ‘honestly a kid’s dream – unbelievably fun, particularly for a kid like me.’
‘But it was also exceptionally hard work: we would run choreography thirty times in a day, trying to get every step perfect.’
Intrigued to know which other famous faces got their start alongside Brit in the Mickey Mouse Club? Here’s our favourite 90s Mouseketeers…
Who else was in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club?
Justin Timberlake
Of course we couldn't mention Brit's kid co-stars without kicking off with Justin Timberlake.
After performing on the Disney show from 1993-1994, JT launched into superstardom as part of the boy band *NSYNC, before kickstarting a solo career. Releasing songs such as 'Sexy Back' and 'Cry Me A River,' Justin soon became a Grammy-Award winning musician.
The star also made the jump into acting, landing roles in films such as Friends with Benefits and The Social Network. Most recently, he lent his voice to the character of Branch in Trolls Band Together – with *NSYNC even reuniting to record a song for the film’s soundtrack.
Christina Aguilera
Another wildly successful Mouseketeer, Christina Aguilera’s year-long stint on the Disney show also placed her in good footing to become the pop icon she is today.
Her self-titled debut album landed number one on the Billboard 200 chart, boasting karaoke-worthy singles such as ‘Genie in a Bottle’ and ‘What a Girl Wants.’ She took the pop world by storm yet again in 2002 with Stripped, full of singles such as ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fighter’, ‘Dirrty’ and ‘The Voice Within.’ In 2006, the star gave us the utterly fabulous Back to Basics. It’s hard to imagine a world where ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ and ‘Candyman’ don’t exist…
She also went on to star opposite music legend Cher and land two Grammy nominations for the 2010 film Burlesque, before landing herself the role of a judge on NBC’s The Voice for six seasons.
Opening up about her time as a Mouseketeer, Christina said, ‘They just know how to cast some great people and great kids who just go on to big things. That was my old stomping ground, so I’m always a Disney girl. A revamp of that, I’ll produce it.’
Ryan Gosling
Believe it or not, the world’s favourite Ken Doll actually got his showbiz start thanks to Mickey Mouse. At just 13 years old, Ryan Gosling landed a gig as a Mouseketeer alongside the likes of Britney and Justin.
Since then, the’s played Noah Calhoun in everyone’s favourite cry-along film The Notebook, demonstrated his fancy footwork in La La Land, and brought our Mojo Dojo Casa House dreams to life in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.
Rhona Bennett
Although Rhona Bennett was part of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club for four years in the early 90s, most fans would recognise her as one-third of the legendary R&B group, En Vogue.
After joining the band in 2003, she briefly left the band in 2008. The star later rejoined the group in 2012, who are known for hits such as ‘Free Your Mind’ and ‘My Loving’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It).’
Tony Lucca
Fans of The Voice, this former Mouseketeer may look strangely familiar...
Tony Lucca enjoyed brief stints on shows such as Emerald Cove and Malibu Shores after leaving the Disney show after four seasons, but he generally kept himself away from the spotlight.
He did however reemerge back in 2012, when he auditioned for season 2 of The Voice – reuniting with Christina Aguilera, who was a judge. After his blind audition, Christina told him, ‘Britney [Spears] used to have the biggest crush on you!’ Despite his mousey bond with Christina, Tony chose to place himself on Adam Levine’s team – going on to finish third in the series.
Keri Russell
Keri Russell found herself landing an eight-season stint on the Disney show, sharing that she’s happy to have come away with her ‘sanity and dignity.’
During Keri’s Mouseketeer days, she found herself amongst some major talent. Sharing how the demand left her questioning her own worth, she previously revealed, ‘I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there. I’m not kidding. When I look at those kids, I’m like, why in the world did they pick me? It was wild.’
After waving goodbye to the Clubhouse, Keri went on to play the titular character in 1998’s Felicity, which aired until 2002 and landed her a Golden Globe Award for her performance. Most recently, she’s took on the role of Kate Wyler, a U.S ambassador struggling to balance her high-pressure job with her private life, in Netflix’s The Diplomat.
JC Chasez
We all know Justin Timberlake was an avid Mouseketeer – but did you know his former *NYSNC bandmate JC Chasez donned the mouse ears too?
Opening up to Disney about his time on the show, he shared, ‘For us, every day was the best day of your life. Anytime that you get to do what you like to do is a good day. As a 14-year-old, you all of a sudden go from living in suburban Maryland in the outskirts of D.C. to living in the backyard of a theme park.’
After splitting from NSYNC in 2004, JC’s kept a pretty low profile (aside from the band’s recent reunion that is.) Although, the star has been working on multiple musicals, a potential concept album for one of them, and another ‘top-secret project’ that he has yet to reveal. Busy guy.
And he did continue writing music even after the band’s breakdown – creating hits for the likes of Diplo, The Backstreet Boys, and The Cheetah Girls.
Nikki DeLoach
The All-New Mickey Mouse Club is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Nikki DeLoach’s resume. After finishing her stint as a Mouseketeer, the star went on to star in Love and Other Drugs, The House Bunny and Days of Our Lives.