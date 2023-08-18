Selena Gomez may have started her showbiz life as a Disney star but now, at 31 years old, she has ticked off some rather impressive #lifegoals.

The actress turned popstar turned actress again is a friend to many an A-lister (including being a main fixture in Taylor Swift's girl squad), has moved into the world of executive producing, and manages to be a kick-ass businesswoman with her own make-up line. She also just happens to be the most followed woman in the world (and third most followed person) on Instagram - even beating the selfie-kween Kardashian sisters.

All in a days work, eh Sel?

Here are 24 things you probably didn't know about Selena Gomez...

1) She actually does run her own social media accounts.

‘I love the connection I have with my fans because it’s authentic. Some of my fans have been with me since the day I started on Disney when I was 14.'

2) She grew up watching Friends.

‘You know when you can just put your favorite TV show on in the background and it just makes you feel safe in a weird way?’ We feel ya Sel.

3) Selena’s favourite part of a pizza is the crust.

Wait, what?

4) She has suffered from a disease called Lupus.

It is an autoimmune disease that attacks your tissues and organs, leaving you tired, depressed and achy.

5) Selena often eats lemons. Whole.

But promises she’s not bitter IRL.

6) That’s not all – she also often drinks olive oil.

She says it helps protect her voice.

7) She grew up in a ‘rough neighbourhood’ in Los Angeles while she was trying to make it as an actress.

‘We couldn't leave at times. It was scary,’ she said. ‘I think there's a lot of stuff my mom doesn't tell me out of the kindness of her heart, because she's been through so much in her life.’

8) When she was seven years old she appeared on the TV show Barney and Friends.

She threw a strop when she had to wear a feather boa.

9) That’s where she became pals with Demi Lovato.

They both bonded over colouring crayons in the audition line.

10) Her first kiss was when she was 12.

It was on Disney Show ‘The Suite Life of Zac and Cody,’ with Dylan Sprouse.

11) She turned down a role in High School Musical 3.

She said she wanted to pursue more ‘serious roles’.

12) Selena starred in Another Cinderella Story.

She took the role of Mary, who is based on Cinderella.

13) Selena used to wear a purity ring that said ‘true love waits’.

It disappeared from her finger once she started dating Justin Bieber.

14) She met Justin Bieber when she was 16.

His manager called her mum, who is also her manager.

15) She prefers chilling at home to going out.

‘I love being at home […] gosh, I’m so boring!’

16) She had a McDonalds before a Victoria Secret show.

17) Selena Gomez’ assistant held her cheeseburger while she posed on the Jingle Ball carpet.

Could we love her any more?

18) She really is into cheeseburgers, full stop.

19) She struggles when it comes to dating.

"I hate it. It's hard and I'm weirded out by the idea that a guy has Googled me before we meet, and that has happened.'

20) In fact, she thinks her looks get in the way of finding Mr Right.

‘I feel like I look 16 sometimes, which is a bummer because I would love to date older guys.’

21) She is a member of Taylor Swift's infamous girl gang.

In fact, she's probably Taylor's number one best pal, which is no mean feat.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

22) If she could have any magic power, it would be for food to appear whenever she is hungry.

Same.

23) When she got the role of Mabel in Only Murders in the Building she had to Google who Martin Short was.

During an interview Martin described her as 'sweet' for pretending to know who he and co-star Steve Martin were. 'I said, "Selena, what did you do when you found out you were working with me?" And she said, "I Googled you."'

24) Her social media posts are valued at $1,468,000 EACH