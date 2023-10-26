Wait, Who Is Hesam Asghari?

Since Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, was released last week, there’s been plenty of talk about the famous names that have popped up in the pages – and one of the names that’s been getting attention is Hesam Asghari. What many can't quite wrap their heads around is who exactly is Hesam - and is he linked to Britney's ex-husband, Sam?

In the book, Britney touches on several bombshell claims – including revealing that she had an abortion after falling pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby at 19, as well as opening up about the realities of her conservatorship. And the singer also spends a fair amount of time gushing about a man named Hesam Asghari.

No, there hasn’t been another man in Brit's life. In fact, for those who haven’t yet realised, Hesam is actually the full name of her ex-husband Sam Asghari. Hesam ‘Sam’ Asghari. Connected the dots yet?

Despite their recent split, Britney has only lovely things to say about her relationship with the Iranian-American model, even describing him as a 'gift from God.'

The pair met in October 2016 when Sam starred at Britney’s love interest in a music video, with Britney eventually finding the personal trainer’s number hidden in her bag.

‘The first time I saw Hesam Asghari on the set of my video for Slumber Party, I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. I was instantly smitten. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other,’ Britney wrote, adding ‘He called me his lioness.’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, July 2019. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

The star also thanked her ex-husband for looking out for her and supporting her through the end of her conservatorship, with the pair excited to start their life together.

In another chapter, Britney also touched on her ‘devastating’ pregnancy loss with Sam, writing ‘For a long time, Hesam and I had been eager to start our own family. I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God. And to find out that he and I were about to have a child together made me feel giddy… before the end of my first trimester, I miscarried.’

Of course, it was unlikely that Britney would have spoken about her split from Sam in the memoir. The couple formally separated in August 2023, which was after the book was already seemingly finalised and sent to the printer - meaning there likely wasn't enough time for Britney to address her marriage breakdown, even if she wanted to.

The couple announced their split in August after 14 months of marriage, citing ‘irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. In a statement posted online, Britney and Sam insisted they will still ‘hold onto the love and respect’ they have for each other.

And the model-turned-actor has no qualms about his ex-wife’s new memoir. Sam recently shared that he’d read the book prior to its publication, and wasn’t concerned about anything Britney had written about him.