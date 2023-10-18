All The Revelations From The Britney Book So Far

Since being freed from her conservatorship in 2021, the world has been waiting for Britney Spears to tell her story.

Two years later, it's finally here thanks to the release of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, which debuts on 24 October. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, who have published extracts of the book, Britney revealed she is ‘finally free’ to tell her story. ‘Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,' she said. 'It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.’

And the book certainly isn’t short of bombshell revelations. In the memoir, Britney addresses vulnerable parts of her life, such as living under a conservatorship, her relationship with Justin Timberlake and her complicated family life.

The memoir has already shot to number one on the Amazon bestseller charts, and Britney took to social media to celebrate its success. '1 week until my book #TheWomanInMe hits shelves !!!' she wrote. 'Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already !!!'

Although we are going to have to wait a bit longer to read the memoir in full, here are all the revelations we know so far...

She had an abortion

Britney reveals that she became pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby, but had an abortion, according to PEOPLE.

‘It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,’ Britney writes in the book. ‘But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.’

Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002, when they were in their late teens and early 20s. After they split, Britney went on to have two children with her second husband, Kevin Federline. She continues in the book ‘If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.’ When addressing her experience of the abortion, she writes ‘To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.’

Justin did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

She was scared of the snake at the VMAs

One of the most iconic Britney performances of all time (and there have been many) was undoubtedly when she held a snake in 2001 while she sung ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ during the MTV Video Music Awards. But in the memoir, she reveals she wasn't as comfortable as she looked on stage.

‘All I knew was to look down, because I felt if I looked up and caught its eye, it would kill me,’ she wrote. ‘In my head I was saying, "Just perform, just use your legs and perform." But what nobody knows is that as I was singing, the snake brought its head right around to my face, right up to me, and started hissing.’

She almost got the female lead in The Notebook

One of the stranger revelations in the memoir is that Britney was almost cast to play Rachel McAdams in The Notebook, alongside Ryan Gosling. Addressing her acting career, Britney writes ‘Filming [my movie Crossroads] wasn’t easy for me,' continuing 'That [film] was pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved.’

However, she goes on to detail another film which might have caused her career to pivot into acting. ‘The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams,’ she claims, ‘and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it. If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone, I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night.’

She shaved her hair as an act of rebellion

Most of us will remember the pictures of Britney shaving her hair in front of approximately 70 photographers after leaving rehab in 2007. After much speculation, she has finally opened up about her motivations behind it. ‘I’d been eyeballed so much growing up,’ she writes. ‘I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.’

The move came shortly before Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 when she was 26, which granted her father and a lawyer control over her financial and personal affairs. In the book, she details how she wasn’t allowed to keep her new haircut in the months that followed. ‘Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,’ she writes. ‘I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.’

Her conservatorship robbed her of adulthood

When addressing her conservatorship in the book, Britney reveals how it robbed her of the ability to be an adult. ‘The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.’

She continued, ‘If they’d let me live my life, I know I would’ve followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out. Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick.’

Her dad body shamed her

In the memoir, Britney details how her dad commented on her body throughout her conservatorship. 'If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father,' she writes. 'He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.'