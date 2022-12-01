Made In Chelsea: Maeva D’Ascanio Welcomes Baby Boy

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor have become parents for the first time, announcing that they had welcomed a baby boy named Beau into the world on Wednesday morning.

Opening up about her birth, new mum Maeva, 30, revealed that her son was born via C section after doctors decided it was the 'safest option.'

She also gushed about fiance James, - who she got engaged to over the summer - writing ' [ You're ] going to be the best daddy ever.'

James, 27, also shared a sweet post dedicated to his new family, writing 'I'm pretty proud of this.'

Quick to comment their congrats to the new parents were their Made In Chelsea cast mates - who are clearly more than thrilled to be welcoming a little one into the club.

Sharing the love on Maeva's post, Emily Blackwell commented 'Congratulations @meavadascanio and @jamestaylorldn, he's adorable ☺️ 🤍Such a lovely name as well.'

Sophie Habboo wrote 'Congratulations!,' with Digby Edgily adding 'Amazing! So happy for you guys.'

And the MIC cast also showed their love for new dad James - with Julius Cowdrey saying 'Wow! Congrats buddy,' and Inga Valentiner adding 'Congratulations you amazing couple, so beyond happy for you both.'

On Sunday, Maeva had shared a clip confirming to fans that there was 'still no baby' after being nine days overdue.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in May, with Maeva telling Hello! magazine 'All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don't believe it all!'