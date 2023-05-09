Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Go Public, But Is It A PR Stunt?

Behold, dear readers, the unholy union of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet (otherwise known as Kymothée) has officially been confirmed in the eyes of Gen-Z church, TikTok. The unlikely pairing made their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour concert in Los Angeles, captured on camera in cosy conversation by concertgoers.

How did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet meet?

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet broke the internet earlier this year in spring when rumours first began circulated that they were dating, courtesy of a blind item from celebrity gossip page Deux Moi. It wasn’t long before tips about their relationship began piling in, with one person confirming that they had been dating since meeting at Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January.

By April, TMZ had spotted Kylie’s car at Timothée’s Beverly Hills abode numerous times. According to Deux Moi, we would’ve been treated to a public outing from the pair that very same month, with sources claiming that they planned to Coachella together. However, no such public photo opportunity came, and we were instead fed the showbiz gossip crumbs that are more paparazzi car sightings and a very blurry video of Kylie and Kendall at a barbecue with Timothee and his sister, Pauline Chalamet, in June.

The family get together did of course give us some insight into just how serious this relationship was getting, with fans still refusing to accept the pair even existed in the same universe. To many, seeing the very craft-driven, indie-sleaze adoring actor that is Timothée with reality TV royalty and Instagram’s very own prom queen Kylie Jenner felt like a fever dream. It was unfathomable to imagine their conversations, so much so that some are still convinced the duo are a masterful PR stunt from marketing matriarch Kris Jenner.

Is Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship a PR stunt?

But for those of you so taken by Timothée’s ability to master the deep, artistic love interest endearing to all around him, I implore you to remember he also played a pretty convincing Kylie Schieble in Lady Bird (a pretentious arse, ICYMI), and the hilariously idiotic frat bro Yule in Don’t Look Up - a role, we might add, fans were convinced he didn’t even have a script for.

Yes, the (real life) man can recite poetry by William Ernest Henley on command and often demonstrates wisdom beyond his years with deeply philosophical answers in interviews, but who’s to say that Kylie isn’t equally as insightful when the cameras are off? To presume they have nothing in common, or he is somehow in a different league to her because he’s smart and creative, feels layered with something slightly insidious, however unintentional. Kylie is smart enough to have built a billion-dollar business through masterful social media influencing, and she’s bound to have picked up many a life lesson having experience fame since childhood, just like Timmy. When it comes to their personality types, don’t we all remember Kylie loved the indie sleaze as a teen too? In fact, with her new acne studios collaboration, perhaps we’re seeing a return to the King Kylie era curtesy of Timothée!