Kendall Jenner Is Dating Bad Bunny And Fans Are Not Impressed

Out of all the celeb couples on our 2023 bingo cards, this one certainly didn’t make the cut…

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have appeared to confirm their romance, after they were papped showing off some major PDA in West Hollywood.

The 27 year old model and the 28 year old rapper were spotted sharing a sweet kiss, shortly after the pair had been for a dinner date with sister Kylie Jenner and other pals.

Rumours had swirled about the two striking up a romance after celeb gossip blog DeuxMoi claimed they’d been spotted kissing at an LA club earlier last month. The pair were also rumoured to have enjoyed a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, after the foursome were seen leaving the same hotel.

And with the photographs seemingly confirming the news, Kendall Jenner and her NBA ex Devin Booker appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. The pair split in October last year, after two years together (with Kendall quickly being linked to ex Harry Styles.)

Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer. Since releasing music back in 2016, the star has dominated music charts.

And just in case you were wondering, the stage name Bad Bunny came from a childhood picture of the star looking grump in a bunny suit…

Whilst Kendall and the music star look pretty chuffed with their romance, their fans weren't quite so happy with the lovebirds – with both being dragged online.

One fan wrote, 'Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny probably don’t share one single damn thing in common and this relationship makes no sense.'

Another added, 'Get those pictures of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny OFF my tl.'

And it turned out the rapper's fans were less than impressed to see him becoming the latest member of the Kardashian brood.

One user tweeted 'Bad bunny a fraud... Mf disappointing us on international women's day.'

Another tweeted 'Between Avril Lavigne and Tyga, and Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, idk who is taking the strangest couple of the year award.'

Another of Bad Bunny's fans questioned whether this would be the end of the rapper's hits - adding that his music about ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri would top any heartbreak anthem about the Kardashian-Jenner superstar.

They joked 'The music produced from the Bad Bunny with Gabriela era will be unmatched. Cause I can NOT get lit to no song written about Kendall Jenner.'

And whilst some (okay, many) voiced their shock at this surprising duo, not everyone was so convinced.

One Bad Bunny fan tweeted, 'I stand with Latin Twitter in being gravely upset about this Bad Bunny/Kendall Jenner news,' adding 'Although I lowkey think it's just a PR stunt. He needs the exposure to the English market because mfrs still don't know who he is somehow, and the Kardashian's never pass up a PR moment.'