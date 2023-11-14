Trolls Are Saying Kylie Jenner Looks ‘Old’ – Here’s Why She Can’t Win

It was a night meant to celebrate her innovation in business, Kylie Jenner winning Wall Street Journal’s annual Innovator Award at a ceremony in New York City’s Museum of Modern Art last week.

Introduced by designer Haider Ackermann, who worked with Kylie on her 2023 Met Gala look and couldn’t resist referencing her new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet when introducing her (‘very attractive lover’ were his words), Kylie thanked WSJ Magazine for the honour. ‘I've always loved beauty and fashion and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new Khy that launched today, it's so special to me,’ the 26-year-old said.

All smiles and pride, Kylie was photographed on the red carpet of the event and filmed for video interviews that have since gone viral. Such virality is to be expected anytime Kylie opens her mouth on camera, but discussions in the comment sections of said videos are far from related to her business honour.

‘Kylie looks so old, she looks older than Kendall, Kylie looks about 32 or 33,’ read the top comment of one video, to near 4,000 likes. ‘Kylie looks so much older than her age,’ another read.

Filler is to blame, according to the trolls. Kylie opened up about getting filler in 2019 to Paper Magazine. ‘People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,’ she said. ‘I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It's fillers. I'm not denying that.’

She has since opened up about regretting her cosmetic tweakments too, saying on The Kardashians that she feels uncomfortable about the beauty standards her family have set by endorsing filler or cosmetic surgery with such huge audiences of young, influential fans. ‘I don't want my daughter to do the things I did,’ she said. ‘I wish I'd never touched anything to begin with.’

Her honestly, and emotional development on the subject matter, has been applauded by fans – but that still hasn’t stopped trolls tearing apart her appearance at any opportunity. Nowadays, every time an unfiltered video of Kylie goes viral, the comment section is flooded with debate around how old she looks or whether filler has aged her or not.

Now, beauty experts warn that excessive use of filler can cause sagging in the face as well as migration, which means the previously fuller skin looks depleted and ‘aged’. Long-term use of filler can also result in muscle weakness in the face.

It’s true then that filler doesn’t necessarily always have the desired look of everlasting youth, but even in acknowledging this we can also note that Kylie Jenner does not deserve to be the face of this conversation.

This is a woman who was bullied for her appearance even as a child.