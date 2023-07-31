Did Travis Scott Diss Timothée Chalamet In His Song ‘Meltdown’?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were in an on-again-off-again relationship for five years from 2017, until late last year when it was confirmed that the pair had split again. The couple who have two children together – Stormi, five and Aire, one – called it quits last year after fans had noticed they spent Christmas apart.

In the past when the pair have split up it has been framed as a 'break', but this time it seems more permanent as Kylie, 25, is reportedly dating actor Timothée Chalamet, 27. And Travis seems to have taken notice.

Five years since he released his last album 'Astroworld', Travis Scott has released 'Utopia' and rumour has it he's made some digs at Kylie's new flame. In April, it was all but confirmed that Kylie and Timothée were dating after the pair were spotted at each other's houses in LA. A source later told Us Weekly, 'Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by.'

And the rumour mill has been churning ever since. While the pair have not made their relationship social media official yet, Travis' new single Meltdown appears to take a swipe at their relationship.

At the end of the song’s second verse, the rapper makes reference to Willy Wonka, the character Timothée plays in the upcoming film Wonka. He says, 'Wrappin’ the cheese, wrap around me ’cause I’ve got property (Wrap, cheese, wrap) / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.'