This Is What Happens To Queen Camilla If She Outlives The King

After news broke last week of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, millions around the world found themselves asking a number of what-if questions.

As the Palace revealed that the King was undergoing treatment and feeling 'hopeful,' many began questioning the future of the British monarchy – questions of which are only natural, given the immense change the last few years have brought to the British Royal family with the late Queen Elizabeth's passing. Of course, the royal family have procedures in place to cover almost every eventuality.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ©Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If King Charles were to die of old age or otherwise, the situation is much the same. First in the royal line of succession, William would become King William V.

Another scenario is that the King abdicates to focus on his health, immediately shining the spotlight on eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William (or, as those who believe Nostradamus’s predictions, Prince Harry.)

Of course, with both of these situations comes the questions of what exactly happens to Queen Camilla if King Charles dies before her. According to royal sources, there’s a few options.

Prince William will have a say in Queen Camilla's future

First, King Charles will make his wishes known for his wife before his passing. But ultimately, it’s down to the reigning Monarch – which would be King William – to make a decision over what role Camilla Parker-Bowles will take.

As a reminder, although she’s been going by the title ‘Queen Camilla’ for a few months now, Camilla is technically Queen Consort. The official term for the wife of a monarch, it makes clear that she does not share the same level or sovereignty or power as the King himself.

When William takes to the throne, his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will of course become Queen – but that’s not to say Camilla will lose everything...

Queen Consort Camilla with Kate, Princess of Wales ©Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Will Camilla still be Queen if King Charles dies?

Historically, the widows of monarchs have taken on the title of the 'Queen Dowager'. The term was first used by Queen Adelaide in 1837, who survived her husband, King William IV for 12 years. Most recently, the late Queen Elizabeth’s mother, also called Queen Elizabeth, chose to become the Queen Mother so as to avoid any confusion over her and the new Queen.

What will happen to Queen Camilla's role in the royal family if King Charles dies?

It would be slightly easier to anticipate what kind of life Camilla will lead if she were the biological mother of the monarch – but having been the Queen Consort and had a long-standing (and very public) relationship with King Charles, it’s highly unlikely that Camilla would vanish from royal life completely once her husband is no longer here.

If Camilla were to become a widow, she’d likely be able to have some say over the next chapter of her life. As to where she lives, she would leave Buckingham Palace and likely move to one of the many other royal residences – perhaps even her home in the countryside.

According to royal expert Carolyn Harris, co-editor of the book series English Consorts: Power, Influence and Dynasty, Camilla may choose to ‘keep up her charitable roles related to literacy and domestic violence. She could be an honorary head of military regiments. But that would all be the result of lots of discussion with the new monarch.’

Either way, the future is uncertain - and no two Queen Dowager's are ever the same. In a situation where Camilla does find herself a widow, it's down to the wishes of her late husband, and the future monarch's own opinions, to help her find her new path.