Here’s Where Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor Fits Into The Royal Line Of Succession

With the arrival of any member of the Royal Family, one resounding question comes up: how does this change the Royal line of succession? And the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is no different. Where does little Lili sit in the line to the throne? We're here to explain all.

Essentially, the Cambridges will always come first, as Prince William was Prince Charles' first born son. That means the Duke of Cambridge sits second in line to the throne beneath Charles, with Prince George third, Princess Charlotte fourth and Prince Louis fifth. Then swoops in Prince Harry, who was once third in line before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started a family, now sixth in line to the throne. Of course, that puts his son Archie as seventh, and now Lili is eighth.

Interestingly, the order would have been reshuffled pre-2013 Succession to the Crown Act, which changed the sexist rules that meant men automatically took preference over women in line to the throne. That former rule, which had been in place since 1701, would have knocked Princess Charlotte below her brother Prince Louis, but after the rule was finally changed and came into effect into 2015, women are now on equal pegging with men when it comes to succession to the British throne.

But what does being in line to the throne really mean? As with every absolutely wild Royal protocol, there are a bunch of old traditions attached. For example, the first six people in line to the throne must ask the monarch's permission to marry. That means that before Prince Louis was born and knocked Prince Andrew to seventh - he's now eight with Archie's birth - the Queen's son would have had to ask his mother for permission to re-marry, which he now does not have to do.

So where does everyone else sit? Here's where the first 15 people in line to the throne currently sit...

