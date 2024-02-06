What Was Nostradamus’ Prediction About King Charles?

The world was left shocked and saddened following the Palace’s confirmation of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis – and as many come to terms with the news, some online commentators have gone to the trouble of digging up the predictions of a 16th century philosopher.

Nostradamus wrote 942 predictions in his 1555 book, Les Propheties, with many coming true. He seemingly predicted events including 9/11 and the cost of living crisis, as well as the 1666 Fire of London and the assassination of King Henry IV of France.

His predictions do also include some shifts within the royal family – with the philosopher suggesting that the King may be ‘driven out by force.’

The book reads, ‘Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered untrustworthy, the people will force out the King of the Islands. A man will replace who never expected to be King.’

It wouldn’t be the first time that Nostradamus seemingly foresaw the future when it comes to the British monarchy. He foresaw the 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth, even guessing her age correctly – with the premonition said to read, ‘Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96.’

Now, the chances of King Charles being forced out by ‘the people’ a-la revolution style remains admittedly very low. However, his cancer diagnosis is very much a worry when it comes to his rule.

If indeed the prediction is insinuating that the King will abdicate, the references to a replacement who has ‘no mark of a king’ has led some to believe the next ruler may not be Prince William as the line of succession suggests. In fact, others are turning their heads to the possibility of Prince Harry.

Author Mario Reading, a leading expert on Nostradamus, reinterpreted the Frenchman’s cryptic poems – laying down his interpretation of the prophecy.

He wrote, ‘Prince Charles will be 74 years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist.’

‘The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favour of his son.’

In the event of Charles’s departure, Nostradamus suggested an unexpected ruler will replace him – with Mario writing, ‘Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture? Prince Harry, by process of default, becomes King in his stead? That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.’

Given that Harry is currently living in LA with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two young children, and has cut many ties with his family, it’s pretty hard to imagine the former working royal succeeding onto the throne.

Of course, there’s absolutely no guarantee that Nostradamus’s predictions will come true. For every prediction that proved right, there’s a handful of wrong. The prediction doesn’t exactly hold specifics (there’s no mention of Britain, King Charles, or his sons), as well as mention of the year.

According to historian Dan Jones, it’s easy to fall into finding yourself filling the gaps to make predictions fit. He said, ‘Nostradamus has the virtues of vagueness combined with apocalyptic fervour. That’s not unusual. Many sayers of sooth, from Merlin and Geoffrey of Monmouth onwards, have done the same.’

‘This vagueness lends itself to what we now know as confirmation bias. In desperate times, soothsayers have a ready audience. It’s the meeting point of cynicism and gullibility.’

With 942 predictions, it’s almost inevitable that some might come true at some point.

The attention on potential royal revelations comes after King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis, with a statement reading, ‘His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.’