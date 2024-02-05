The Royal Family Has Announced That King Charles Has Cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment on Monday, Buckingham Palace has said.

'During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,' their statement read. 'Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

'The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.'

On Sunday, Charles was seen at his first public outing since receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, visiting St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Last week, he spent three nights as the London Clinic private hospital following a corrective procedure for a benign prostate condition.

Queen Camilla has continued attending public outings for the royal family, as both Prince William and Princess Catherine took a break from royal duties while Kate too recovers from a health condition.

At her public appointments last week, Queen Camilla said her husband was ‘doing his best’ and ‘recovering well’. She opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London and attended the anniversary of the St John's Foundation in Bath.