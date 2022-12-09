How Much Did Harry And Meghan Get Paid For The Netflix Doc? And Who Cares?

So it would seem that some shrewd social media sleuths have worked out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have signed their megabucks Netflix deal for cash. Forgive us for pointing out the obvious, but – duh?

The reported $100m (£88m) the Sussexes have been paid for their work with Netflix –which includes not just the six-part documentary but also future projects which are as yet unconfirmed – hasn’t exactly been kept under wraps, and as ‘How much did Meghan and Harry get paid for their Netflix documentary’ is still trending over 24 hours after it’s release, there’s no shortage of websites publishing the info.

Predictably though, the alleged figure has caused outrage amongsome corners of Twitter.

‘"It’s amazing what people will do when offered a huge amount of money,"’ tweeted one viewer, quoting something Harry had said in the documentary about friends and acquaintances being hounded by the press to sell stories.

‘Like what, Harry? Star in a Netflix documentary and write a book trashing your family and country? The lack of self-awareness is mind boggling. #HarryandMeghanNetflix #HarryandMeghanonNetflix #HarryandMeghan.’

‘People supporting #harryandmeghan and this stupid Netflix documentary need their heads checking,’ wrote another. ‘They are attention seeking, money hungry, fame hungry liars. Everything they claim not to want or be.’

The first three episodes have proven without a doubt that the media scrutiny faced by the couple from the minute their relationship went public, in Autumn 2016, had a real and hugely detrimental effect on their mental health and the safety of their young family. Far from the venomous attack on the British Royal Family that a proportion of viewers seem to insist the documentary is (perhaps because they haven’t actually watched it? Who knows), the first instalment at least primarily tells the story of how they were hounded by the press and forced to leave the country, and their roles as senior royals, behind. So what is it exactly that people are so angry about?

When they moved to Canada and then later America, the Sussex’s promised to become financially independent within two years, as well as repay the public funds used to finance the renovations of Frogmore cottage, where they had been previously living. With a global profile and, whether you like it or not, a story that fascinates millions around the world, why wouldn’t they take a commercial route? Far from being vapid celebrities, each has stayed committed to their humanitarian projects and have received widespread recognition for them, most recently receiving an Ripple of Hope award for their work in racial justice and mental health. So how, exactly, do the trolls propose Harry and Meghan make a living now? Let’s not forget that our taxes fund the entire royal family, including Prince Andrew, up until 2019 when he was forced to step back from royal duties after, you know, actually disgracing the family. That Harry and Meghan have chosen to fund their own lives is unprecedented. And they were hardly going to get jobs in their local Whole Foods, were they?

It’s no surprise that people are firing the accusations of ‘liar’ and ‘money-grabber’ at the couple, and Meghan in particular. The people spewing this vitriol have been on board with the tabloid narrative from the start, and so a documentary from the couple’s own mouth refuting this narrative was only ever going to exacerbate their bias more.

What’s more, people are actually wondering why the director, Liz Garbus, wanted to be involved, as well as googling Liz Garbus Networth and How much did Liz Garbus get paid? As an established director with feminist credentials and a track record of platforming the stories of survivors in her work, the documentary itself is certainly in keeping with her repertoire of work.

‘It has been a privilege to be able to work with Harry and Meghan, who bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable by sharing their personal stories and archive,’ she said of the films.

‘I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we’ve shared in this documentary series.’

There’s no published figure for Liz’s salary for taking the helm of what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest Netflix productions of 2022, but again, why are people acting like making money is… bad? Do they think the hundreds of people interviewed for any one of Netflix’s money-spinning documentaries weren’t paid for their involvement? Do they assume that established professionals, who’ve poured months and months of labour into creating world class TV, did it for free?