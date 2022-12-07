The Secret Message Behind Meghan Markle’s Outfit At The Ripple Of Hope Gala

It's a big week for the Sussexes. As well as their bombshell docu-series hitting Netflix, they were also honoured at last night's Ripple of Hope Gala, where they were presented with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award. And whether intentionally or not, Meghan Markle sent a subtle message with her choice of outfit: an off-the-shoulder gown custom made by Louis Vuitton.

©Getty

Its neckline, which has also been worn recently by Catherine, Princess of Wales, instantly recalls the most famous dress worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana: the revenge dress. Designed by Christina Stambolian, and worn on the night that her husband, the then-Prince Charles, would admit to adultery on TV, it wasn't only a break from royal protocol, but the most potent visual symbol of her post-separation style and her next chapter in life. The Duchess of Sussex's fashion sense, too, has gone through something of an evolution since leaving her position as a working member of the royal family. Not only has her off-duty wardrobe pivoted (or perhaps that should be returned) to a relaxed yet polished setting that feels very LA, but she's been wearing a lot of stealth wealth labels (Khaite, The Row, Gabriela Hearst, for example) that speak to her status as a member of the power-broking elite.

©Getty