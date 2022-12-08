Harry & Meghan: Are These Documentary Moments Digs At William And Kate?

It’s finally here – head on over to Netflix, and you’ll find the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan available to stream. And with the docu-series spilling some big old revelations, it looks like the ex-royals could be throwing some shade Kate and William’s way.

During the teaser trailer released earlier this month, fans saw snaps of the Prince and Princess of Wales – suggesting that the Sussexes have plans to touch on the tempestuous relationship between the once close brothers.

And whilst we’re only three episodes in – with the next three set to be released on December 15th – there’s already more than one moment which fans are taking as secret digs at Wills and Kate…

During the docu-series, Harry touches on his love for Meghan many, many times. But as he gushes about his love for the former Suits actress, he makes sure to let everyone know that marrying for love isn’t an easy feat when you’re a royal.

He said, ‘I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who will fit the mould as opposed to someone who you are destined to be with’ – before adding that he makes decisions with his heart rather than his head, just like his mother Diana.

And fans are thinking it’s a direct hit towards big brother William – with one viewer branding it the 'first swipe.'

Meghan also opened up about her first-time meeting her brother-in-law’s wife for the first time, revealing how the couples got together over dinner. But from the sounds of it, they didn’t exactly bond over a glass of wine…

Talking about their first meeting, she shared, ‘I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I’m a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t know that could be jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality out on the outside carried through on the inside.’

She added ‘There is a forward-facing way of being, then you close the door and you go "Phew, great, we can relax now." But that formality continues on both sides and that was surprising to me.’

And perhaps the documentary's most telling moment so far, pictures of Kate, the new Princess of Wales, flash up as Harry recalls the media frenzy that occurred in the early days of relationship with his now wife –claiming that his family saw the negative press as a ‘rite of passage.’

He shared, ‘As far as a lot of my family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well. So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some members of the family were like ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’ Whilst the Prince didn’t mention the Cambridge’s by name, Kate’s face appearing certainly seems to hint at some subtle shade.

And indeed, the shoe does fit. Women who marry into the royal family do have a long history of being unfairly targeted – and a young Kate Middleton certainly faced her fair share of paparazzi taunts and cruel headlines, all without any form of security.

Throughout the episodes, Harry doesn’t exactly shine his family in the most positive of lights. He opens up about the abuse his wife faced – often racial – allegedly from both inside and outside the family. And at one point, he seems to hint that there’s much change to be done inside the establishment. He said, ‘In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias.’

With Kate and Wills name-dropped and hinted at throughout, it’s no surprise that fans are connecting the dots and seeking out any signs of secret shade thrown their way. And with a whole host of episodes still to come, this could be only the beginning…