Everything You Need To Know About Actor Douglas Booth

Let's talk Douglas Booth. So, he's good-looking. Insanely good-looking to be honest. And he's been a staple on our screens for years, starring in films like The Riot Club and Romeo & Juliet.

But not to make you feel old or anything, both of those films came out around ten years so what has the actor been up to more recently?

From his engagement to actress Bel Powley - who you may recognise from The Morning Show and Everything I Know About Love - to his upcoming movie The Way of the Wind, here's everything you need to know about Douglas Booth.

What movies has Douglas Booth been in?

Douglas Booth first shot to fame for his role as Boy George in Worried About the Boy, a 2010 BBC Two film about the life of the famous Culture Club performer.

The following year Douglas starred in Christopher and His Kind - a biographical drama about novelist Christopher Isherwood.

Douglas then headed to Hollywood to film the poorly-received (but beloved by teen girls everywhere at the time) LOL alongside Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore. Whilst rumours circulated that Miley and Douglas began dating after filming, neither of them have ever confirmed whether or not they actually did.

Romeo & Juliet came next (no not the Baz Luhrmann version) in which he starred as Romeo Montague whilst Hailee Steinfeld took on the role of Juliet. Whilst that movie was nowhere near as successful as the 1997 version with Leonardo Di Caprio, it's well worth a watch, even just as a who's who of British famous faces. You can spot Ed Westwick, Damian Lewis and Lesley Manville.

In 2014 Douglas starred in Noah alongside Emma Watson and Russell Crowe and The Riot Club with Max Irons, Holliday Grainger and Sam Claflin. Honestly, is there anyone that Douglas Booth hasn't worked with?

More recently his IMDB list has grown to include Pride and Prejudice with Zombies - honestly, we're not sure either, but it also stars Lily James and Matt Smith so we're in! - and the horror film Unwelcome which came out earlier this year.

Future projects for Douglas Booth include The Way of the Wind - an epic biblical drama about the life of Jesus Christ which he'll star in alongside Mark Rylance as Satan (we have questions) and Aidan Turner - as well as Youth Werther with rising star Iris Apatow.

What TV shows has Douglas Booth been in?

Whilst Douglas Booth is better known for his film career, you may have seen him on the small screen in series including the BBC adaptation of Great Expectations as Pip alongside Gillian Anderson and Ray Winstone in 2011 and more recently That Dirty Black Bag - an eight-part Western series about bounty hunters.

Is Douglas Booth dating Bel Powley?

Douglas Booth began dating actress Bel Powley back in 2016 after meeting on the set of Mary Shelley which they co-starred in alongside Elle Fanning and Maisie Williams.

Douglas played Percy Bysshee Shelley, whilst Bel took on the role of Claire Clairmont.

After keeping their relationship on the down-low for a few years, on 3 July 2021, Douglas announced that he had proposed to Bel on Primose Hill, sharing some very cute photos from the day.

Who else has Douglas Booth dated?

Whilst Douglas Booth is now loved up with Bel Powley, he's definitely has his fair share of high-profile romances over the years including with actresses Ellie Bamber (Willow) - who he dated just before meeting Bel in 2016 - and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) - who he was linked to from 2012-2013 - and even supposedly model Alexa Chung.

How old is Douglas Booth?

Born on 9 July 1992, Douglas Booth is 31 years old.

How tall is Douglas Booth?

Asking for a friend are you? Douglas Booth is 1.85m aka 6ft 1.

Does Douglas Booth have Instagram?