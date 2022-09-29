The Morning Show Is Back For Series Three – But What Can We Expect?

As much as we love This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, we never thought we’d be quite so gripped by a TV series that goes behind the scenes of a US morning talk show.

So much for glitz and glamour… Apple TV’s The Morning Show series one and two revealed it’s all politics, back-stabbing and problematic relationships and tbh, we’re hooked and have been waiting for the next instalment of the award-winning series since series two finished airing nearly a year ago.

Luckily, things seem to be getting back on track after COVID delayed production and Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have even been spotted filming scenes for the third series alongside none other than Mad Men’s Jon Hamm – joining the cast as Paul Marks. Paul is described as “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA” and will be directly involved with Alex and Bradley.

Whilst we wait for the official details about when The Morning Show series three will be airing, here’s everything we know so far…

Where can I watch The Morning Show Series Three in the UK?

Series one and two previously aired on Apple TV+ so it’s expected that series three will too, although we’re not quite sure when. Despite being officially renewed for series three back in January, the cast have only just started filming so it’s likely we won’t get series three until next year.

What is Series Three of the Morning Show About?

In November 2021, former showrunner Kerry Ehrin dropped a few hints about potential storylines that could be explored in series three stating that she believes the series will mark a big turning point for Alex.

Kerry revealed, “I definitely want to see more of Bradley and Laura," Kerry explained to the outlet. "I feel like Alex has come to a place for the first time since the pilot of accepting who she is and facing her worst fears, and I want to see how the phoenix rises from the ashes for her and learning how to have a full life and be present and loving."

Jennifer Aniston also spoke out about her hopes for series three and how she'd love to see her character experience romance. "I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion. She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done."

Maybe Jon Hamm’s character Paul Marks will serve as a romantic interest for Jennifer’s character… Snaps of the two on set have shown them looking pretty cosy in a Porsche so fingers crossed!

Which cast members will be returning for The Morning Show Season Three?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will be back as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy and we can assume that Billy Crudup, who plays Cory Ellison, and Mark Duplass who plays Chip Black will be returning too.

Steve Carell will be unlikely to be making an appearance as the problematic Mitch after * spoiler alert * what happened in series two, but we might spot him if some flashbacks are on the cards.

What new cast members are joining The Morning Show Season Three?

As well as Jon Hamm, actor Tig Notaro, will be joining the cast as Amanda Robinson, Paul Marks’ chief of staff.