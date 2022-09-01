People Are Googling Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend ‘Chart’ – And It’s Not Pretty

Twenty four years after he stole millions of hearts in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio is still just as much of a Hollywood star as he was back then. And not one to date people outside the public eye, in those two decades the Oscar winner has courted an array of models actors and, if rumours are to be believed, intergalactic superstar Rihanna.
But there's a trend in Leo's dating behaviours that are becoming more noticeable by the year, and that's that he has never - repeat, NEVER - dated a woman older than 25 years of age (well, as far as the public know...)
At 47, Leo is making headlines again this week for breaking up with his model girlfriend Camila Morrone, who just weeks ago celebrated her 25th birthday. They had been dating for five years, making her 20 when they started seeing each other, with a 23 year age gap between them.
It's a running joke in Hollywood. Last year, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais poked fun at Leo saying, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long… Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.’ But with this latest dumping, the internet is asking questions... Is it written into a contract at the start of every new relationship that his new girlfriend has a literal shelf life? What happens if he actually really likes someone - is he left with no choice but to package them up into retirement with a regrettable, 'I don't make the rules'? (News flash, Leo: you do).
And while yes, a lot of the tweets are funny, it's time to start casting a more critical eye over the tradition and stop treating it as a joke. The now infamous dating 'chart' paints a disturbing picture.
Leonardo DiCaprio Memes
Seriously, what goes on behind those closed Hollywood doors?
As many have pointed out, by the age of 25 most peoples' brains are only just about finishing developing. If that's not weird, we don't know what is.
Maybe by the time he's a pensioner, he'll have changed his Tinder age bracket to include 30 year olds.
Side note: HBD Netflix!
So sexc bbz lol
Even the LA Times were saying it how it is.
This woman definitely said it best:
Here, we take a look at his previous girlfriends, from the rumoured to the long-term, and what it is they've all got in common.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History
Bridget Hall and Leo dated in 1994, meaning he's been going out with models for more than 20 years.
Before he was a massive movie star, Leo reportedly had a fling with original supermodel Naomi.
They supposedly hooked up in 1997 - but neither of them have ever commented on it.
Leo dated Kristen, a model and actress, for 15 months between 1996 and 1997, just before he shot to fame in Titanic. At the time, it was claimed she was the love of Leo's life - but alas, they weren't meant to be.
Yet further evidence Leo has a thing for Victoria's Secret models.
The original Wonderbra model reportedly had a month-long affair with the actor which was kept under wraps as she was in the process of divorcing Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres.
The pair were together for five years while Gisele was in her early twenties, but ultimately, the supermodel decided to break up with him. 'No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at,' she wrote in her memoir Lessons. 'Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Israeli model Bar Refaeli met at a party thrown for U2 in Las Vegas, and had an on-off relationship until 2011.
Blake Lively might be half of one of Hollywood's most powerful couples with Ryan Reynolds, but she dated Leo for five months back in 2011.
Another Victoria's Secret model! She later said, 'He's [DiCaprio] a wonderful person and he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best.' So no bad blood, then.
The Brazilian model said she with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013 - but some of his friends denied they were dating.
You guessed, it's another Victoria's Secret model! She dated Leo when she was 22.
The pair were reportedly even engaged, but they broke up around New Year 2016 - apparently it was a friendly split, though.
Sources denied they were an item, but this didn't stop the rumour mill going into overdrive. They were spotted being very close at Coachella in 2016, which came just a year after the two reportedly were kissing at a Playboy Mansion Party.
The Victoria's Secret model dated Leo in 2016 when she was 24.
Leo's latest girlfriend Camila Morrone is also a model, and was 25 years old when she received the ceremonial dumping. Speaking last year, she defended their 23-year age gap, saying, 'I just think anyone should be able to date who they want.'
You can bet your bottom dollar that despite the criticism, Leo will be doing just that. And we suspect we know the type he'll be wanting to date.
READ MORE: Um, Leonardo DiCaprio First Met His Current Girlfriend When She Was 10