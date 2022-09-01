People Are Googling Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend ‘Chart’ – And It’s Not Pretty

by Marianna Manson and Bonnie McLaren |

Twenty four years after he stole millions of hearts in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio is still just as much of a Hollywood star as he was back then. And not one to date people outside the public eye, in those two decades the Oscar winner has courted an array of models actors and, if rumours are to be believed, intergalactic superstar Rihanna.

But there's a trend in Leo's dating behaviours that are becoming more noticeable by the year, and that's that he has never - repeat, NEVER - dated a woman older than 25 years of age (well, as far as the public know...)

At 47, Leo is making headlines again this week for breaking up with his model girlfriend Camila Morrone, who just weeks ago celebrated her 25th birthday. They had been dating for five years, making her 20 when they started seeing each other, with a 23 year age gap between them.

It's a running joke in Hollywood. Last year, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais poked fun at Leo saying, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly three hours long… Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.’ But with this latest dumping, the internet is asking questions... Is it written into a contract at the start of every new relationship that his new girlfriend has a literal shelf life? What happens if he actually really likes someone - is he left with no choice but to package them up into retirement with a regrettable, 'I don't make the rules'? (News flash, Leo: you do).

And while yes, a lot of the tweets are funny, it's time to start casting a more critical eye over the tradition and stop treating it as a joke. The now infamous dating 'chart' paints a disturbing picture.

Leonardo DiCaprio Memes

Seriously, what goes on behind those closed Hollywood doors?

As many have pointed out, by the age of 25 most peoples' brains are only just about finishing developing. If that's not weird, we don't know what is.

Maybe by the time he's a pensioner, he'll have changed his Tinder age bracket to include 30 year olds.

Side note: HBD Netflix!

So sexc bbz lol

Even the LA Times were saying it how it is.

This woman definitely said it best:

Here, we take a look at his previous girlfriends, from the rumoured to the long-term, and what it is they've all got in common.