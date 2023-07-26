Everything You Need To Know About Holliday Grainger

British actress Holliday Grainger rose to fame after starring in the 2011 film version of Jane Eyre, before wowing fans with her role as DI Rachel Carey in the mind-twisting crime drama The Capture. It's creator, Ben Chanan, recently told fans that he 'can't confirm or deny' that the BBC series will be back for a third series.

Talking to Radio Times, he shared 'I almost feel sometimes like I need to take a minute and wait for the news to catch up or for predictions, nightmare predictions of what's next.'

Here's keeping our fingers crossed for a DI Carey return...

Who is Holliday Grainger?

Already making a name for herself in the world of acting, Holliday has starred in films such as 2015's Cinderella, 2016's The Finest Hours, 2017's Strike, and 2019's Animals. She's also narrated the audiobook to Dolly Alderton's fictional debut, Ghosts, as well as starred in an Audible apocalyptic podcast series called Impact Winter.

And although a star now, Holliday wasn't always so set on having her name in lights. In fact, she initially saw acting simply as a hobby. She left her studies at Leeds University in order to take a role on the BBC series Waterloo Road - and the rest was history.

Holliday Grainger greeting fans at the 14th Zurich Film Festival, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

How old is Holliday Grainger?

Grainger was born on March 27, 1988, making her 35 years old (and an Aries, FYI).

Where is Holliday Grainger from?

Born in Didsbury, Manchester, Holliday was raised by her graphic designer mother, Jan, following the break-up of her parents. Jumping into showbiz early, she landed her first TV job at just 6 years old - when she played a part in the dramatic comedy All Quiet on the Preston Front.

Holliday has been open about her childhood, revealing in interviews that while they didn’t have much money, her mother worked hard to allow her to take lessons in piano, ballet, gymnastics and martial arts.

Gal pals Hannah Arterton, Jenna Coleman, Hollidy Grainger, Perdita Weeks ©Getty Images

What has Holliday Grainger starred in?

While she’s best known for Jane Eyre, Cinderella and The Borgias, Holliday has an IMDB entry as long as your arm.

Her first big film role came in The Scouting Book for Boys in 2009. A part in Jane Eyre came two years later, where she shared the screen with the likes of icons Dame Judi Dench and Michael Fassbender.

Other famous co-stars include Robert Pattinson (Bel Ami), Jude Law and Keira Knightley (Anna Karenina) and Helena Bonham Carter (Great Expectations).

You should also check out her bit-part in The Riot Club, which has a cast including Douglas Booth, Max Irons and Sam Claflin. Need we say more?

Does Holliday Grainger have social media?

It doesn't appear that Holliday has any active social media accounts. As far as can be seen, there's no Twitter, no Instagram, no idea what’s happening in her private life – and that’s just the way Holliday likes it.

Is Holliday Grainger married?

The actress has been dating actor Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) since 2016, but the two keep their romance very much on the down low. However, it was revealed by the MailOnline in 2021 that the couple had welcomed twins together.

Holliday Grainger attends the Burberry SS16 show with Harry Treadaway ©Getty Images

Opening up about keeping her relationship private, Holliday previously revealed how 'the thought of being recognised in the street is petrifying,' explaining that she and Harry, 38, prefer to stay out of the limelight.

What has Holliday Grainger said about fame?

Speaking in 2012, she said: 'I don't have any massive ambitions to be a movie star.'

And while she seems to have a knack for looking beautiful on the red carpet, don’t bother asking her out for a shopping date. 'I hate shopping!' she said a few years ago in an interview. 'I tend to only shop at airports when there’s that hour before your flight. There was a period of my life where my entire wardrobe was from Mango, because I was flying from Manchester airport a lot and at the time it was the only shop there I liked. Now if it’s from Heathrow, it’s Zara or Fat Face - I have so many Fat Face swimming costumes.'

So there you have it – doesn’t like social media, doesn’t like shopping, doesn’t like being in the spotlight. But she does like acting, and she's bloody good at it.