Dear Internet, Leave Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s Looks Out Of The Alleged Selena Gomez Feud

So, unless you've been living under a rock you will know all about the alleged Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner v Selena Gomez feud.The internet has been filled with opinions on the 'mean girl' drama and, honestly, there's a lot to unpack. However, whilst we understand that fans want to rush to the defence of their favourite celebrity - there is never any need to get nasty and compare their personal appearances.

If you need a reminder about the root of the drama let us remind you.Hailey Bieber andKylie Jennerare currently facing backlash from fans after it appeared that they may have thrown some shade Selena Gomez’s way - as part of an alleged ongoing feud that also features surprise cameos from Bella Hadid, Taylor Swiftand Jordyn Woods.

It's easy to get swept up in the drama taking over your TikTok For You Page but things have taken a bit of a dark turn here. There have been countless TikTok videos comparing Hailey and Kylie's looks with Selena's. From endless tabloid articles about their ‘unrecognisable’ early years to TikTok transformation videos, people are obsessed with pointing out their changing appearances (which is often put down to alleged cosmetic procedures) and comparing them. One user even created a video of Hailey with the highly speculative caption 'Hailey Bieber getting surgeries so she can look like Selena Gomez'.

Hailey has already commented on such speculation before, writing in an Instagram comment: 'I've never touched my face so if you're going to sit around and compare a photo of me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy.'

Now this speculation is being used to pit her against Selena. It isn't the first time such tactics have been used. Women in particular are raised in a society that forces us to compete with each other for unrealistic beauty standards. Through comparing these three ladies we are only reinforcing society's unattainable beauty standards for women - and pitting them against one another once again. Sadly, this mindset is symptomatic of a larger disease - often rooted in internalised misogyny - and the result of decades of sexist beauty standards dictating our worth.

The commentary under the TikTok videos only do more damage. Within the comments they are praising Selena's 'true natural beauty' whilst dissing Hailey and Kylie's supposed 'fake' looks. They were all beautiful then - and still are now. All three women are extremely successful, each with their own brands, and Selena is successful actress and singer. They all have noteworthy careers and are powerful young women in the entertainment industry.

Ultimately, it's hard enough being a women in this day and age so why anyone is choosing to reinforce this by comparing Hailey, Kylie and Selena's looks is disappointing, to say the least, as are the people obsessively searching for ‘before and after’ pictures of these women.