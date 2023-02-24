Untangling The ‘Mean Girls’ Drama Between Hailey Bieber And Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are currently facing backlash from fans after it appeared that they may have thrown some shade Selena Gomez’s way - as part of an alleged ongoing feud that also features surprise cameos from Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift.

This feud has been rumoured for years - from Selena and Hailey's reported love triangle with Justin Bieber, to Selena's relationship with Bella's ex, The Weeknd.

And whilst the drama is tangled (and, honestly, tricky to follow), the internet is convinced that the most recent instalment is far from coincidental...

Selena Fangirls Over Bella

On February 21, queen of TikTok Selena debuted her freshly laminated brows and declared her love for model Bella Hadid.

In the video, the Rare Beauty founder wrote ‘I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,’ before revealing that she had accidentally over-laminated her brows.

The Lose You To Love Me singer then took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Bella, labelling the model her ‘girl crush’.

Many were left confused with the sudden outpouring of love – particularly given the fact both women share an ex in musician The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). Bella and the star had a tumultuous relationship spanning from 2015 to 2019 – with Abel and Selena reportedly striking up a romance during one of the pair’s many breaks.

But with nothing but love shown on social media, all seemed well in the world. That is, until Kylie Jenner entered the chat...

Kylie Throws Some Shade

Just hours after Selena’s post, Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot with her 380 million Instagram followers of a FaceTime call with close pal Hailey Bieber. Both women were zoomed in on their eyebrows, and with no other context provided, fans jumped to the assumption that the pair were clearly mocking Selena.

Given that Hailey and Selena have a bucketload of history over their romances with Justin Bieber, it doesn’t seem all too far-fetched for there to be some underlying drama (although the two did appear to end their catfight narrative once and for all after being pictured together, shortly after Hailey addressed their love triangle drama on an episode of Call Her Daddy).

And with Hailey being a long-time friend of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, there’s little doubt that millionaire businesswoman Kylie would be well clued into the ins and outs of any drama that's taken place over the years.

But the supposed shade didn’t stop there. Kylie also took to her Instagram stories with a glamorous snap of her dolled up face, writing ‘This was an accident’ over her fluffed up eyebrows.

Whilst some fans agreed that maybe they really were just all having bad brow days, others were convinced that this was the drama reigniting.

Kylie's Denial

With social media erupting at the thought of yet another scandal, Kylie was quick to deny any rumours that she was throwing shade Selena's way.

Commenting on a TikTok video by user @devotedly.yours, Kylie wrote ‘This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.’

Credit: TikTok / @devotedlty.yours

And after the TikTok user responded by saying she was simply defending Selena out of love, the Rare singer responded with a simple yet cryptic heart emoji.

Credit: TikTok / @devotedlty.yours

Stolen Crowns

Fans from both sides of the drama took to social media to react to the feud, suggesting that Kylie’s shade was far too well-timed to be coincidental.

But wait, it gets even more confusing because there are other stakes at play. For example, the day that Kylie started 'eyebrow-gate' also happened to be the same day Selena was crowned the most-followed woman on Instagram – a title that previously belonged to Kylie.

TikTok sleuths were on the case, and user @mixft said, ‘the day Selena passes [ Kylie ] up in followers on Instagram is the day [ she’s ] in a controversy with her and Hailey Bieber? Stop acting like you’re above being messy.’

And many fans seemed to share the sentiment. One Twitter user branded Ky and Hay ‘bitter, mean girls,’ with another adding ‘I just know they love to make fun of others.’

Selena Shuts It Down

With her mentions no doubt going wild, Selena weighed in on the situation by replying to Kylie’s comment on Nuha’s video.

Putting the drama to bed, she wrote ‘Agreed @Kyliejenner, it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!’

Taylor Swift Enters

Whilst it looked like the drama had been put to bed once and for all, it only took a matter of hours for more to unfold - and this time Taylor Swift is involved.

In what appears to be a since deleted comment, Selena came to the defence of the Look What You Made Me Do singer after Hailey appeared to fake gag at the mention of her name in an old, unearthed video shared on TikTok.

She wrote, 'So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.'

Credit: TikTok / @duckcopycat0

On a second TikTok, Selena appeared to address the feud between her and Hailey after a fan expressed sympathy for the former Disney star,

The user wrote, 'Does anyone just ever feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy that you were in love with for seven years, and then two months later he just marries someone?'

The user also mentioned Selena's health battle with lupus, adding 'Kudos to her for being so brave, and so public, and so open about her journey. I bet if we ever walked a day in her shoes where everything is so publicised, that would be so hard. So whenever I think about a hard day, I think about Selena Gomez.'

Selena replied to the fan, “That made me cry 🥺 thank you!”

And these aren't the only comment sections the star is making an appearance in. Fans are spotting the singer showing up in many TikTok videos addressing the 'mean girl' drama - making sure that, whilst she defends both Hailey and Kylie from any hate, she doesn't let the way she was treated go ignored.

Selena Quits Social Media

After the drama unfolded online, Selena went live on TikTok to thank fans for their love and support - as well as to announce that, despite being the most followed woman on Instagram, she'd be taking some time away from social media.

'I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier,' she said, adding 'I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care.'

Selena continued, 'I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this. I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything.'

No matter how many times the women insist there's no bad blood, internet sleuths seem determined to prove otherwise...

Jordyn Woods Wades In

Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods appears to have waded in on the drama by showing support for Selena Gomez in a new Instagram post.

Jordyn shared a video of herself on Snapchat applying a lip liner from Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty range. She captioned the post, 'Love this lip liner', before sharing the shade with fans.

And many fans have taken the post as a subtle way of shading Hailey and Kylie, who both own their own beauty brands.

Kylie and Jordyn were long time BFFs, until their very public 2019 fallout. The pair cut ties after rumours surfaced claiming Jordyn had shared a kiss with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Since the drama, the pair haven't had much to do with each other - with Jordyn responding to the Kardashian-Jenner clan during an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk.