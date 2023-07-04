All The A-list Appearances At Haute Couture Week

Of all the fashion weeks in all the capitals, Haute Couture Week - which takes place twice a year in Paris - is the most exclusive, the most fabulous of them all. Only a handful of brands belong to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode - houses including Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Schiaparelli and Valentino - while some are invited to be guest members such as Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Zuhair Murad.
Yesterday's line-up kicked off with Schiaparelli - the brand who has got Hollywood, not to mention the fashion world, wrapped around its (gold-plated) finger - with celeb front-rowers like Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Nicky Hilton.
Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri's was inspired by the neo-classical world for AW23 - and brought some typically star-studded power to proceedings with a front row that included Ramla Ali, Natalie Portman and Elizabeth Debicki.