All The A-list Appearances At Haute Couture Week

See all the famous faces in the City of Lights.

Natalie Portman Haute Couture Week
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Of all the fashion weeks in all the capitals, Haute Couture Week - which takes place twice a year in Paris - is the most exclusive, the most fabulous of them all. Only a handful of brands belong to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode - houses including Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Schiaparelli and Valentino - while some are invited to be guest members such as Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Zuhair Murad.

Yesterday's line-up kicked off with Schiaparelli - the brand who has got Hollywood, not to mention the fashion world, wrapped around its (gold-plated) finger - with celeb front-rowers like Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Nicky Hilton.

Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri's was inspired by the neo-classical world for AW23 - and brought some typically star-studded power to proceedings with a front row that included Ramla Ali, Natalie Portman and Elizabeth Debicki.

Gallery

SEE: All The Celebrities At Haute Couture Week

Elizabeth Debicki
1 of 8

Natalie Portman
2 of 8

Ramla Ali
3 of 8

Rosamund Pike
4 of 8

Cardi B
5 of 8

Tracee Ellis Ross
6 of 8

Nicky Hilton
7 of 8

Sabrina Dhowre Elba
8 of 8

