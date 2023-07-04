All The A-list Appearances At Haute Couture Week

Of all the fashion weeks in all the capitals, Haute Couture Week - which takes place twice a year in Paris - is the most exclusive, the most fabulous of them all. Only a handful of brands belong to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode - houses including Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Schiaparelli and Valentino - while some are invited to be guest members such as Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Zuhair Murad.