Are Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Rekindling Their Romance?

Love Island may be over - but the romances continue. And this time, old flames seem to be reuniting. Paige Thorne was spotted cosying up to Jacques O'Neill in a Manchester nightclub. This sighting has fans convinced they will get back together...

Their rumoured reconciliation comes after Paige split with Adam Collard, who she coupled up with after Jacques let the villa. Paige, who recently revealed she was back in contact with ruby player Jacques, partied with him at Mnky Hse restaurant into the early hours. Paige was pictured whispering into Jacques' ear as they tried to talk to one another on the dance floor. According to The Mirror, although they arrived separately, they looked delighted to bump into each other and catch up.

In a bombshell interview last month on The Saving Grace podcast, after being questioned about Jacques, she revealed, 'There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips. Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [ Amor ] .' She continued, 'Obviously we had a vibe in there. But he done me over. Dic * * * d. Fine. But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.' Fair enough!

Love Island fans will remember that Paige and Jacques were happily coupled up for the majority on the show but cracks started to show once Casa Amor began. Jacques' wondering eye led to a make out session with bombshell Cheyanne Kerr, which put a strain on their romance. Their budding relationship fell apart when Adam entered the villa and swept Paige off her feet, leading to Jacques eventual departure from the villa.

Last month Paige accused Adam of cheating on her. After videos emerged of him looking cosy with his arm around another woman in McDonald's on a night out, Paige claimed during the Saving Grace podcast that he actually cheated multiple times. Adding, 'In the VIP toilets? Keep it classy babe.' During the same podcast Paige said his actions were 'unjustifiable' and she promptly ended their relationship.

She said, 'It’s not just that video. There are other videos that people don’t know about of different people, on the same night, in different locations. At first, I was like, nah do you know what? It’s just an arm. I get that people get flirty. There’s nothing to it. If I’m in the club and a guy puts his arm around me, is it cheating? No. And then these other videos came out and I’m just like, ooh. Ooh, I can’t justify this.' She added, 'I’m single, living my best life. No I’m kidding, it’s been a really s * * t time.'

However, in an interview with The Sun Online, Adam responded to the allegations by insisting that he didn’t cheat on Paige and that he thought she knew 'the truth.' When asked about the rumours by the publication, Adam said, 'No, I think she knows the truth about all of that, and to be honest I’m not bothered about anyone’s opinion, only hers.' He added, 'I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for her. She’s great, so as long as she knows all of that.'