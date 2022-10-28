Glossier’s Very First ‘You’ Candle Is Coming And Here’s Exactly What It Smells Like

I am yet to meet a beauty journalist who doesn't love Glossier's You. The perfume adorns vanities the world over and flies off beauty shelves both on in Glossier stores and online. So, it's no surprise that news of the brand's bestselling, cult fragrance dropping in candle form has begun to set group chats alight WhatsApp-wide. Get ready to cosy up and fill your home with the brand's signature scent this winter.

Glossier is synonymous with their loyal and passionate beauty community and this is a brand that has real form for listening and reacting to its audience. When Glossier stans ask, they tend to get pretty quickly. And brand loyalists aren't just getting one candle launch this season - two iterations are in the works: one a wax embodiment of Glossier's iconic You scent and the other a sweet fusion of neroli and orange-blossom, the same scent that features in Glossier's Body Hero Collection.

If you're in the depths of a long-standing love affair with Glossier, you'll know this isn't its first foray into candles. In fact, the Glossier You Candle was included as a mini in the brand's limited edition The More of You Kit gift set. It proved so popular that it's back, bigger than ever, with a pink 'G' stamp of approval. Here's everything you need to know about Glossier's new soon-to-be coveted candle.

What Does Glossier's You Candle Smell Like?

Glossier's You, £49, is the brand's one and only permanent fragrance. It is available in the original eau de parfum and in a new You Solid, £24, a balmy variety which is handy for daily use and doesn't count as a liquid when you fly short haul. It has come to be defined as a skin scent - a fragrance that swaps out loud florals or hints of fruit in favour of soft, warm, musky notes.

Expect the candle to offer the same olfactory experience - spicy bright pink pepper, green powdery iris and a creamy woody base of ambrette and ambrox. It's fresh, clean and utterly addictive. Matches at the ready.

How Much Does The Glossier You Candle Cost?

The candle comes in at a reasonable £37 and you'll get 8 oz / 1.2 g worth of product. Designed with sustainability in mind, you can repurpose the holder long after the candle is gone - a custom glass vessel that could end up playing home to your make-up brushes, pens, a house plant or even your coffee.

When Can I Buy The Glossier You Candle?

Launching next week on 1st November, you can head straight to Glossier's website to bag both candles when they drop.

Shop: The Brand New Glossier You Candle