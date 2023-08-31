  1. Home|
These Are The Best-Selling Perfumes On The Planet Right Now

From timeless classics like Chanel No.5, to some newer, more modern contenders...

Best Perfumes 2020
by Joely Walker |
Dior J'adore
2
Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady
3
Kilian Paris Love Don't Be Shy
4
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
5
Ariana Grande Cloud
6
Glossier You
7
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP
8
Giorgio Armani Si EDP
9
Lancôme La Vie est Belle EDP
10
Le Labo Santal 33 EDP
11
Byredo Gypsy Water
12
Guerlain Mon Guerlain EDP
13
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 EDT
14
Chanel No.5 EDT
15
Jo Malone London <meta charset="utf-8">Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne
16
Calvin Klein Eternity for Her
17
Tom Ford Black Orchid

Let's talk about the best perfumes in the business. Securing a spot as a global best-seller in the perfume and fragrance world doesn’t happen overnight. With literally thousands upon thousands of scented competition out there, achieving that cult classic status is an accolade only bestowed onto a certain few. And those that do get it, well, they’ve achieved the fragrant holy grail.

Indeed, perfume is undoubtedly the most personal sector of the beauty world. While a lipstick might achieve cult classic status because it hits the sweet spot for formulation and shade combination, our tastes for perfume depend on primal elements, deep rooted in our psyche and highly influenced by our personal experiences and memories.

Olivia Jezler, CEO of Future of Smell, explained to qz.com, ‘Our sense of smell is rooted in the most primal part of our brain for survival. It’s not linked through the thalamus, which is where all other sensory information is integrated.’ Instead, it’s transmitted to ‘the amygdala’, a part of the limbic system that helps process our everyday emotions. ‘None of our other senses have this direct and intimate connection to the areas of the brain that process emotion, associative learning, and memory,’ Jezler adds. So, yes, the scents we’re drawn to and subsequently choose to spritz on our wrists are VIP (very important perfumes) indeed.

So how, then, with our sense of smell so markedly personal, do perfumes gain mass following and appeal worldwide, with millions of bottles flying off the shelves from London to Australia? We chart some of the best-selling perfumes for women in the world and dissect why they’re worth every single spritz...

Shop: The Best-Selling Perfumes 2023

1. Dior J'adore

Dior J'adore
Price: £97

www.dior.com

Description

A sophisticated spritz that has rightfully earned its place in the perfume hall of fame, J'Adore

Dior J'adore

2. Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady
Price: £200

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

A niche classic, Frederic Malle's best-seller is not only a head turner but a scent that many

Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady

3. Kilian Paris Love Don't Be Shy

Kilian Paris Love Don't Be Shy
Price: £220

www.selfridges.com

Description

Once an under-the-radar go-to for those in the know, this scent was popularised when it was

Kilian Paris Love Don't Be Shy

4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540
Price: £235

www.selfridges.com

Description

This single [scent has become somewhat of a

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

5. Ariana Grande Cloud

Ariana Grande Cloud
Price: £88.74

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

The world is not short of celebrity perfumes, but not all are created equal. Ariana Grande's Cloud

Ariana Grande Cloud

6. Glossier You

Glossier You
Price: £57

uk.glossier.com

Description

Millennial favourite brand Glossier's only scent is an industry-backed classic. Neatly nestled in

Glossier You

7. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP
Price: £100

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

A gourmand (sweet) floral, YSL's best-selling spritz comes with an interesting combination of

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP

8. Giorgio Armani Si EDP

Giorgio Armani Si EDP
Price: £106.25

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Launched in 2013, Si is fairly new in the power perfume stakes, but quickly turns noses for its

Giorgio Armani Si EDP

9. Lancôme La Vie est Belle EDP

Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum
Price: £78.20

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Fruity pear and blackberry make way for orange blossom and a kick of patchouli in this spritely

Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum

10. Le Labo Santal 33 EDP

Le Labo Santal 33 EDP
Price: £168

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Known as the ultimate 'fash-pack' perfume, Santal was on the Cartier-laden wrists of every

Le Labo Santal 33 EDP

11. Byredo Gypsy Water

Byredo Gypsy Water
Price: £140

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

With the scent of fresh soil, deep forests and campfires, the vibrant and subtly woody Gypsy Water

Byredo Gypsy Water

12. Guerlain Mon Guerlain EDP

Guerlain Mon Guerlain EDP
Price: £94

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

With Angelina Jolie as the face, Mon Guerlain was always going to have flare. The standout? A

Guerlain Mon Guerlain EDP

13. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 EDT

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 EDT
Price: £76

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

A best-selling fragrance in Liberty, Molecule 01 is the musky, woody fragrance that lead the

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 EDT

14. Chanel No.5 EDT

Chanel No.5
Price: £121

www.boots.com

Description

This skyrocketed to stratospheric heights when Marilyn Monroe announced she wore 'five drops of

Chanel No.5

15. Jo Malone London <meta charset="utf-8">Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne

Jo Malone London Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne
Price: £118

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Jo Malone's best-seller, Lime Basil and Mandarin, is a cool and confident scent that will

Jo Malone London Lime Basil and Mandarin Cologne

16. Calvin Klein Eternity for Her

Calvin Klein Eternity for Her
Price: £55

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

As eternal as its name suggests, the clean, floral notes in Calvin Klein's Eternity make it a

Calvin Klein Eternity for Her

17. Tom Ford Black Orchid

Tom Ford Black Orchid
Price: £135

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Rich, dark and moody, Tom Ford's Black Orchid is not for the fainthearted. Black truffle, plum and

Tom Ford Black Orchid

