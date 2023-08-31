These Are The Best-Selling Perfumes On The Planet Right Now

Let's talk about the best perfumes in the business. Securing a spot as a global best-seller in the perfume and fragrance world doesn’t happen overnight. With literally thousands upon thousands of scented competition out there, achieving that cult classic status is an accolade only bestowed onto a certain few. And those that do get it, well, they’ve achieved the fragrant holy grail.

Indeed, perfume is undoubtedly the most personal sector of the beauty world. While a lipstick might achieve cult classic status because it hits the sweet spot for formulation and shade combination, our tastes for perfume depend on primal elements, deep rooted in our psyche and highly influenced by our personal experiences and memories.

Olivia Jezler, CEO of Future of Smell, explained to qz.com, ‘Our sense of smell is rooted in the most primal part of our brain for survival. It’s not linked through the thalamus, which is where all other sensory information is integrated.’ Instead, it’s transmitted to ‘the amygdala’, a part of the limbic system that helps process our everyday emotions. ‘None of our other senses have this direct and intimate connection to the areas of the brain that process emotion, associative learning, and memory,’ Jezler adds. So, yes, the scents we’re drawn to and subsequently choose to spritz on our wrists are VIP (very important perfumes) indeed.

So how, then, with our sense of smell so markedly personal, do perfumes gain mass following and appeal worldwide, with millions of bottles flying off the shelves from London to Australia? We chart some of the best-selling perfumes for women in the world and dissect why they’re worth every single spritz...

Shop: The Best-Selling Perfumes 2023

1. Dior J'adore Price: £ 97 www.dior.com Buy now Description A sophisticated spritz that has rightfully earned its place in the perfume hall of fame, J'Adore ... read more

2. Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady Price: £ 200 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description A niche classic, Frederic Malle's best-seller is not only a head turner but a scent that many ... read more

3. Kilian Paris Love Don't Be Shy Price: £ 220 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description Once an under-the-radar go-to for those in the know, this scent was popularised when it was ... read more

5. Ariana Grande Cloud Price: £ 88.74 www.sephora.co.uk Buy now Description The world is not short of celebrity perfumes, but not all are created equal. Ariana Grande's Cloud ... read more

6. Glossier You Price: £ 57 uk.glossier.com Buy now Description Millennial favourite brand Glossier's only scent is an industry-backed classic. Neatly nestled in ... read more

8. Giorgio Armani Si EDP Price: £ 106.25 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Launched in 2013, Si is fairly new in the power perfume stakes, but quickly turns noses for its ... read more

9. Lancôme La Vie est Belle EDP Price: £ 78.20 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Fruity pear and blackberry make way for orange blossom and a kick of patchouli in this spritely ... read more

10. Le Labo Santal 33 EDP Price: £ 168 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description Known as the ultimate 'fash-pack' perfume, Santal was on the Cartier-laden wrists of every ... read more

11. Byredo Gypsy Water Price: £ 140 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description With the scent of fresh soil, deep forests and campfires, the vibrant and subtly woody Gypsy Water ... read more

12. Guerlain Mon Guerlain EDP Price: £ 94 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description With Angelina Jolie as the face, Mon Guerlain was always going to have flare. The standout? A ... read more

13. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 EDT Price: £ 76 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description A best-selling fragrance in Liberty, Molecule 01 is the musky, woody fragrance that lead the ... read more

14. Chanel No.5 EDT Price: £ 121 www.boots.com Buy now Description This skyrocketed to stratospheric heights when Marilyn Monroe announced she wore 'five drops of ... read more

16. Calvin Klein Eternity for Her Price: £ 55 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description As eternal as its name suggests, the clean, floral notes in Calvin Klein's Eternity make it a ... read more