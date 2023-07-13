Where Can You Find The Most Romantic Spa Breaks In The UK?

Whether your idea of romance is a country escape with roaring fires, an intimate forest lodge, a glamorous hotel in the heart of the city, or an ocean-side eco-retreat with stunning clifftop views, we bring you to Grazia's full insiders’ guide to the most romantic spa breaks in the UK, along with a few of our faves for 2023. Pack your swimsuits and get ready to lay back and enjoy.
So, in a bid to find you the best spa breaks across the country, we've found a selection of places offering serenity and peace that we know you would love for your next getaway. From the Corinthia Hotel in spectacular London to the Gilpin Lake House situation in the gorgeous Lake District, there is much to choose from.
All you need to do is sit back, book with just a few clicks, relax, and enjoy.
A popular wedding destination for London's elite, its no wonder Foxhills Country Club is considered one of the best places for a romantic spa break.
Set upon 400-acres of beautiful land, you can take a romantic stroll around the grounds or get involved in some of the top-of-the-range golf experiences, with three golf courses on offer at this Surrey countryside estate. Spend a romantic evening dining at their award-winning restaurants where you can enjoy fresh, quality ingredients and impressive interiors in a relaxed setting – perfect for dinner, private dining or afternoon tea.
Then in the morning, head to the Health Spa (named the Best Hotel and Spa Facility in the National Fitness Awards 2022) where you can each receive rejuvenating treatments by highly-trained therapists before relaxing in one of the two hot tubs together, spending a summer's day in one of their outdoor relaxation areas or spa garden! If you're a gym couple, they also have a state-of-the-art gym and two pools to get your workout in. Ultimately, there's nothing you can't do at Foxhills, the perfect choice for an anniversary celebration or simple weekend out of London - just two hours by car from the city.
Corinthia Hotel London combines old-school grandeur with contemporary design and impeccable service. Popular with A-listers, fashionistas and loved-up couples, there are no set check-in and check-out times, meaning you can enjoy a leisurely breakfast in bed.
The award-winning ESPA Life is hailed as the 'new generation of spa' and spans 3300 square feet. Facilities include sleep pods, a nine-meter swimming pool, a vitality pool with a variety of air and massage jets, an amphitheatre sauna, an ice fountain and luxury changing rooms with heated beds where you can relax and gaze at the glow of the ambient fireplace. It really is in a league of its own. The hotel is minutes from the River Thames, so you can take a romantic spa, an evening stroll down the embankment and finish off your evening with a cocktail in Bassoon.
Situated in London's Knightsbridge, a hop and a skip from Harvey Nichols, the Berkeley Hotel and Bamford Haybarn Spa is a favourite with fashionistas. Fusing A list design with more than 300 years of heritage and the best of luxury organic wellbeing, the five star hotel is achingly romantic with one of London's trendiest spas and one of the city's only rooftop pools. The spa is energising and tranquil, the food of Michelin star quality, and the spa has been designed around the organic Cotswold skincare line, Bamford, as well as incorporating products from cult beauty brand OSKIA too.
Indulge in a truly relaxing getaway with this One Night Time to Spa Break for Two at Bovey Castle in Devon. Located in the beautiful Dartmoor National Park, you'll enjoy a restful break in one of the hotel's stylish classic rooms and get to truly unwind in The Elan Spa, complete with a jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room, as well as an indoor Art Deco swimming pool located within the hotel's stunning Orangery overlooking the river. Echoing the tranquility and therapeutic flow of the River Bovey, their bespoke spa treatments using ESPA products have been created to relax, revive and restore the body and spirit. Perfect for making you and your partner feel absolutely spoilt.
The Hayfield Manor Hotel is a boutique, luxury hotel discreetly nestled within beautiful walled gardens, a tranquil oasis in the vibrant city of Cork. At the harmonious hotel, you can relax the body and mind in the spa and feel soothed by the fragrant aroma of the luxurious Elemis Spa products and GROUND Wellbeing. Unwind in the relaxation poolside lounge, take a dip in the indoor heated pool, visit the outdoor jacuzzi or in the revitalising steam room and feel rejuvenated in the detoxifying sauna.This one may not quite be in the UK, but it's was definitely worth including in a list of our favourites.
Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa offers elite country house living at its very best. Set in 500 acres of parkland, once you drive through the estate gates, it's easy to feel completely disconnected from the stresses of everyday life. Stay in one of 42 individually styled rooms and four poster suites while enjoying roaring fires, a Michelin starred restaurant and romantic country walks (they even provide wellies). The estate's glorious ESPA Spa is accessed through a rose-trellised walkway and completes this idyllic country retreat. Highlights include a stunning 20 metre indoor pool with indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools, thermal cabins, a salt water plunge pool and experience showers. Book in for a couples massage and then enjoy a relaxing dip in the outdoor hydrotherapy pool, sip on a glass of fizz and breathe in the crisp country air. With so much on offer, including horse riding at the equestrian centre and a cookery school, Lucknam Park offers the ultimate romantic spa getaway.
Contemporary chic and glamorous, Baglioni Hotel offers the ultimate Italian experience in the heart of London. Located close to The Royal Albert Hall, Harrods, and Knightsbridge, the hotel comprises luxury rooms and suites alongside an Italian bar and restaurant and a high-end boutique spa. Designed by Spagnulo & Partners, the renovated Baglioni SPA offers female and male steam rooms, 3 treatment rooms for massages, facial and body treatments with Natura Bissé products and beauty services alongside Italian, vegan and cruelty-free brand INSIUM.
Located in rural Staffordshire, Moddershall Oaks offers an idyllic weekend away with luxurious rooms, outdoor hot tubs and a host of spa and wellness facilities. It's ideal for couples, whether you both want a few days away to detox, or you just want to relax and indulge. The hotel also offers a number of offers throughout the year, meaning you can dial up the romance for less, leaving you with more to spend on essentials like champagne.
Enjoy a romantic couple's retreat in the heart of the forest with The Golden Oak Hideaway with locations available across the UK. This hideaway cabin tucked away in the forest provides a private retreat for you and your other half - soak in the freestanding bath, cosy up in the hot tub, and lounge in front of the log burning stove. Each cabin has everything you need including a private outdoor decking area or lounge, cook, or take in a canopy of stars over head.
The Scarlet sits in a breathtakingly romantic setting on clifftops looking out over the golden sands of Mawgan Porth in North Cornwall. This adults only hotel has been cleverly designed so that almost wherever you are, you can enjoy far reaching views of the beach and sea beyond. The spa's outdoor cliff top hot tubs allow for relaxation whilst soaking up the serene atmosphere and hypnotic sea views, and the stunning tented treatment rooms, which are lit by lanterns, offer one of the most romantic spa experiences in the south. For the ultimate indulgence try the Couples Journey, which includes a Hamman experience, a synchronised massage, or a massage lesson, followed by a soak in a scented bath with a glass of fizz.
Gilpin Lake House is an uber-luxe family run boutique hotel set in the breathtaking Lake District National Park. You can choose to stay in one of the fabulous spa lodges, complete with their own steam rooms, hydrotherapy tubs and saunas, or in one of six beautifully appointed rooms in the main house. At The Jetty Spa you'll find an indoor swimming pool, a steam and sauna, a contemporary Swedish-style double treatment suite (with floor to ceiling windows boasting views of the lake), an outdoor hot tub and a relaxation cabin with a log fire and comfy day beds for post treatment lounging. Enjoy a hot stone massage and then take a romantic stroll around the 100-acre grounds - the viewpoint at "Cat's Crag" has stunning 360-degree lake views, and there is herd of wild deer living nearby. What could possibly be more romantic?
If you're planning a mini-break or staycation in Cornwall, St Michaels Resort is the go-to for a quintessential coastal escape featuring premium beach-chic rooms, a state-of-the-art health club and spa, and renowned restaurants. Boasting the largest hydrotherapy pool in the South West of England, St Michaels offers multi-award-winning facilities and world-class spa treatments with products including Elemis, Ishga, and Natura Bisse, and facilities including a couples treatment room, tropical rainforest inspired steam room, Cornish sea salt infused steam room, sauna, and a champagne bar. This really is an idyllic place to visit to celebrate your love for one another.
Wynyard Hall is a striking four-star hotel surrounded by 150 acres of stunning historic parkland, situated in the heart of the Tees Valley. Boasting 19 individually designed rooms and suites, and 5 elegant cottages, each with their own hot tubs, Wynyard Hall makes for an idyllic and romantic escape. The spa nestles peacefully on the lake's edge which makes this the ideal setting to melt away stress. Highlights include a thermal heat suite and outdoor hot tubs, with wonderful views of the lake. Enjoy the Couples Togetherness package, which includes two hours use of the facilities, 45 minutes in the Rasul Mud Chamber, a 45 minute head massage, a glass of Prosecco and delicious fudge.
Barnsley House is a grade II listed manor house set in 11 acres of breathtaking gardens designed by former owner and renowned gardener Rosemary Very and really is a home from home. Think roaring fires, comfy sofas, cosy nooks and horizontal laid back luxury. Rooms are beautifully designed in soft muted tones, and some boast twin bathtubs and jacuzzis. For an idyllic hideaway opt for The Potting Shed which is tucked away in the hotel's magical landscaped gardens. It comes complete with a private garden, a wood-burning stove and a roll top bath. Winding stepping stones take you across to the secluded boutique spa. Highlights include a steam room, sauna, and a glorious heated outdoor hydrotherapy pool. Barnsley House really is the Cotswolds' ultimate romantic spa retreat.