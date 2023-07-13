Gallery Check Out: Grazia's Most Romantic Spa Breaks

A popular wedding destination for London's elite, its no wonder Foxhills Country Club is considered one of the best places for a romantic spa break. Where Can You Find The Most Romantic Spa Breaks In The UK?

Set upon 400-acres of beautiful land, you can take a romantic stroll around the grounds or get involved in some of the top-of-the-range golf experiences, with three golf courses on offer at this Surrey countryside estate. Spend a romantic evening dining at their award-winning restaurants where you can enjoy fresh, quality ingredients and impressive interiors in a relaxed setting – perfect for dinner, private dining or afternoon tea.

Then in the morning, head to the Health Spa (named the Best Hotel and Spa Facility in the National Fitness Awards 2022) where you can each receive rejuvenating treatments by highly-trained therapists before relaxing in one of the two hot tubs together, spending a summer's day in one of their outdoor relaxation areas or spa garden! If you're a gym couple, they also have a state-of-the-art gym and two pools to get your workout in. Ultimately, there's nothing you can't do at Foxhills, the perfect choice for an anniversary celebration or simple weekend out of London - just two hours by car from the city.