Gallery The Best Countryside Staycations In The UK

Located in picturesque Gloucestershire and just half an hour drive from Bristol city centre, De Vere Tortworth Court is a historic Gothic manor house turned hotel in the south Cotswolds.

While the house itself is breathtaking, overlooking their manicured gardens as well as rivers and rolling hills, on the 30 acre estate also stands a Victorian arboretum, housing more than 300 plant and tree specimens. Borrow a pair of the hotel’s Hunter boots to explore the grounds.

With plenty to do from afternoon tea on the terrace to a treatment in the hotel’s Leaf Spa, enjoying some well-deserved peace and quiet.

Discover the 1853 Restaurant & Bar where you can taste dishes crafted from locally sourced and seasonally inspired ingredients. After dinner, retreat to the Library Bar for a tipple where you can create your own cocktail from locally distilled 6 O’Clock Gin.