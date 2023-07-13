Here Are The Best Spa Hotels In The UK

Gallery Best Spa Hotels In The UK - Grazia

This stunning country club set within a 400-acre Surrey country estate has three golf courses, a luxury spa, five swimming pools and three restaurants! The serene escape is the epitome of countryside luxury, a calming oasis less than two hours from London with unmatched service that makes you feel as though you're part of the Foxhills family. It's rich, centuries old history is evident in the decadent design and yet the rooms feel as chic and modern as ever.

Foxhills award-winning spa was named the Best Hotel and Spa Facility in the National Fitness Awards 2022, combining active leisure pursuits with rejuvenating treatments from the best, highly-trained therapists. You can refresh your mind and body in their seven thermal experiences, two pools, hot tubs, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, as well as a spa garden.

If you're after the ultimate relaxing escape, Foxhills is perfect for groups celebrating a special occasion or a romantic break for two. Get ready to feel like a new person when you leave this one-of-a-kind country club.