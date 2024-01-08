  1. Home|
The Best SAD Lamps To Get You Through The January Blues

The winter pick me up you might need.

SAD lamps
by Samantha Price |
Published
1
Beurer, TL 50 SAD Therapy Light
2
Beurer Perfect Day Daylight Therapy Lamp TL45
3
Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device
4
Beurer TL 30 Ultra Daylight SAD Light
5
Lumie Task
6
Lumie Brazil
7
Lumie Desklamp Touch Dimmable SAD Light
8
Lumie Vitamin L SAD Light
9
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Bloom LED Smart Table Lamp with Bluetooth
January might feel like the longest month of the year - and there's a reason for it. Winter brings shorter days, longer nights and a drop in temperature. It's no surprise, then, that our mood can seriously be affected, and getting out of bed, while always a tedious task, now feels like an olympic sport. But, it's not all doom and gloom. A recent emerging trend in light treatment for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (also known as winter depression) has seen people using SAD lamps as a form of therapy, with great benefits to beat those dreaded 'winter blues'.

While it's always recommended to seek the advice of a medical professional beforehand, more of us are beginning to turn to methods of self-help. SAD lamps are hailed for their supposed 'mood-boosting' effects, and more than that, light treatment therapy comes recommended by Dr Lauren Hamilton at Victor & Garth, who suggests that improvements can be seen after just one or two weeks of continued use.

With the latest wellness trends and beauty tech devices seeing us well into the new year, LED face masks can also be used as a light therapy treatment so that you can reap the skin benefits, too.

How Do SAD Lamps Work?

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland which responds to darkness by causing you to feel tired. As winter days become darker, melatonin production increases and, in response, those with Seasonal Affective Disorder can feel sleepy, lethargic and depressed.

Therefore, it's assumed that introducing more light to mimic natural daylight can curb these negative effects. Mind explains that 'when light hits the back of your eye, messages go to the part of your brain that controls sleep, appetite, sex drive, temperature, mood and activity.' It's said that SAD lamps might help to regulate the body's natural rhythms.

Keeping that in mind, here are the best SAD lamps to boost mood, improve symptoms - and get you through those long winter days.

SHOP: The Best SAD Lamps To Boost Your Mood This Winter

1.

Beurer TL 50 SAD Therapy Light

Beurer, TL 50 SAD Therapy LightJohn Lewis
Price: £67.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Beurer is a brand at the forefront of creating some of the best SAD lamps. Currently popular over

2.

Beurer Perfect Day Daylight Therapy Lamp TL45

Beurer Perfect Day Daylight Therapy Lamp TL45Holland And Barrett
Price: £89.99

www.hollandandbarrett.com

Description

Completing your office desk setup in style, the Perfect Day Daylight Therapy Lamp TL45 will

3.

Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device

Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy DeviceCurrent Body
Price: £1,895

www.currentbody.com

Description

[Kate

4.

Beurer TL 30 Ultra Daylight SAD Light

Beurer TL 30 Ultra Daylight SAD LightJohn Lewis
Price: £38.24

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Quickly selling out at John Lewis, the Beurer TL 30 Ultra Daylight SAD Light is a reasonably

5.

Lumie Task

Lumie TaskAmazon

Rrp: £249.00

Price: £249.00

Description

Task by Lumie is the perfect addition to your home if you're a lover of Scandi-inspired décor.

6.

Lumie Brazil

Lumie BrazilAmazon

Rrp: £199.00

Price: £180.96

Description

There are a few variations of Lumie favourites, including the Brazil, the Halo and Vitamin L.

7.

Lumie Desklamp Touch Dimmable SAD Light

Lumie Desklamp Touch Dimmable SAD LightJohn Lewis
Price: £122.40

www.johnlewis.com

Description

An office-appropriate design, the Lumie Desklamp Touch is a dimmable lamp with touch control and

8.

Lumie Vitamin L SAD Light

Lumie Vitamin L SAD LightUrban Outfitters
Price: £90

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

Urban Outfitters also stock the Lumie Vitamin L SAD Light - along with other LED therapy tools to

9.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Bloom LED Smart Table Lamp with Bluetooth

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Bloom LED Smart Table Lamp with BluetoothJohn Lewis
Price: £79.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Though it may be small, the Philips Hye White and Colour Ambiance Bloom LED Smart Table Lap offers

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Also abbreviated to SAD, UK mental health charity Mind explains that Seasonal Affective Disorder is 'a type of depression that you experience during particular seasons or times of year'. Depression is a low mood that lasts for a long time and affects your everyday life.

Samantha Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer for Grazia. With two years of experience at Bauer, she has worked on several projects, from championing newsletters to writing expertly crafted buying guides.

