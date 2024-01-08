The Best SAD Lamps To Get You Through The January Blues

January might feel like the longest month of the year - and there's a reason for it. Winter brings shorter days, longer nights and a drop in temperature. It's no surprise, then, that our mood can seriously be affected, and getting out of bed, while always a tedious task, now feels like an olympic sport. But, it's not all doom and gloom. A recent emerging trend in light treatment for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (also known as winter depression) has seen people using SAD lamps as a form of therapy, with great benefits to beat those dreaded 'winter blues'.

While it's always recommended to seek the advice of a medical professional beforehand, more of us are beginning to turn to methods of self-help. SAD lamps are hailed for their supposed 'mood-boosting' effects, and more than that, light treatment therapy comes recommended by Dr Lauren Hamilton at Victor & Garth, who suggests that improvements can be seen after just one or two weeks of continued use.

With the latest wellness trends and beauty tech devices seeing us well into the new year, LED face masks can also be used as a light therapy treatment so that you can reap the skin benefits, too.

How Do SAD Lamps Work?

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland which responds to darkness by causing you to feel tired. As winter days become darker, melatonin production increases and, in response, those with Seasonal Affective Disorder can feel sleepy, lethargic and depressed.

Therefore, it's assumed that introducing more light to mimic natural daylight can curb these negative effects. Mind explains that 'when light hits the back of your eye, messages go to the part of your brain that controls sleep, appetite, sex drive, temperature, mood and activity.' It's said that SAD lamps might help to regulate the body's natural rhythms.

Keeping that in mind, here are the best SAD lamps to boost mood, improve symptoms - and get you through those long winter days.

SHOP: The Best SAD Lamps To Boost Your Mood This Winter

5. Lumie Task Amazon Rrp: £ 249.00 Price: £ 249.00 View offer Description Task by Lumie is the perfect addition to your home if you're a lover of Scandi-inspired décor. ... read more Rrp: £ 249.00 Price: £ 249.00 View offer

6. Lumie Brazil Amazon Rrp: £ 199.00 Price: £ 180.96 View offer Description There are a few variations of Lumie favourites, including the Brazil, the Halo and Vitamin L. ... read more Rrp: £ 199.00 Price: £ 180.96 View offer

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Also abbreviated to SAD, UK mental health charity Mind explains that Seasonal Affective Disorder is 'a type of depression that you experience during particular seasons or times of year'. Depression is a low mood that lasts for a long time and affects your everyday life.