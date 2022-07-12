The Best LED Face Masks To Buy Right Now

Fact: Victoria Beckham's {:rel=nofollow}skin always looks radiant. And if you want to steal her glow, she's only gone and revealed one of her biggest beauty secrets. The Spice Girl turned fashion designer and beauty mogul is a big fan of facial LED masks.

Last year, while sharing a few masked selfies on her Instagram, VB waxed lyrical about the benefits of LED face masks, including their ‘anti-inflammatory, healing and firming’ properties, stating that she uses the mask for 20-30 minutes at a time. Duly noted!

Revealed: The EXACT LED Face Mask Used By Victoria Beckham

On her Instagram stories, the star explained that she had been sent a specific LED mask kit - The Light Salon’s Opera LED Mask, £395 - by Australian celebrity facialist Melanie Grant.

What is an LED face mask?

LED (Light Emitting Diode) masks use non-invasive light therapy, meaning they are suitable for all skin types, helping to ward off wrinkles, aid hydration and boost collagen.

Explaining the benefits of the mask, which is made up of three Near-Infrared lights, Posh Spice shared her wisdom, writing: ‘Red light is for collagen and blood flow. White light is anti-inflammatory, healing and firming. Blue is antibacterial and so good for blemish prone skin.’

‘Plug it in and use for 20-30 minutes,’ Victoria further explained. ‘You can use it daily, weekly, monthly or every other day. But you can’t overuse light therapy, once or twice a week is the sweet spot!’

How much are LED face masks?

Short answer = A LOT. Typically LED face masks range from £200 to £500 but it's worth noting that it's a one-off purchase that you'll use time and time again.

