The Best LED Face Masks To Buy Right Now

Fact: Victoria Beckham's {:rel=nofollow}skin always looks radiant. And if you want to steal her glow, she's only gone and revealed one of her biggest beauty secrets. The Spice Girl turned fashion designer and beauty mogul is a big fan of facial LED masks.
Last year, while sharing a few masked selfies on her Instagram, VB waxed lyrical about the benefits of LED face masks, including their ‘anti-inflammatory, healing and firming’ properties, stating that she uses the mask for 20-30 minutes at a time. Duly noted!
Revealed: The EXACT LED Face Mask Used By Victoria Beckham
On her Instagram stories, the star explained that she had been sent a specific LED mask kit - The Light Salon’s Opera LED Mask, £395 - by Australian celebrity facialist Melanie Grant.
What is an LED face mask?
LED (Light Emitting Diode) masks use non-invasive light therapy, meaning they are suitable for all skin types, helping to ward off wrinkles, aid hydration and boost collagen.
Explaining the benefits of the mask, which is made up of three Near-Infrared lights, Posh Spice shared her wisdom, writing: ‘Red light is for collagen and blood flow. White light is anti-inflammatory, healing and firming. Blue is antibacterial and so good for blemish prone skin.’
‘Plug it in and use for 20-30 minutes,’ Victoria further explained. ‘You can use it daily, weekly, monthly or every other day. But you can’t overuse light therapy, once or twice a week is the sweet spot!’
How much are LED face masks?
Short answer = A LOT. Typically LED face masks range from £200 to £500 but it's worth noting that it's a one-off purchase that you'll use time and time again.
Shop: The Best LED Face Masks To Buy Now
You can now purchase the exact mask Victoria was modelling, or pick from one of these LED masks loved by Team Grazia...
The Best LED Face Masks 2022
Summary: Powered by the clinically proven technology of red and near infra-red LEDs, this mask targets multiple signs of ageing to revitalise skin. Details: The intensive, but pain-free wavelengths are harnessed at the perfect level to work beneath the surface (our epidermis) where skin ageing begins. Using a proven mix of red and infrared wavelengths, it effectively and safely works below the surface of your skin to help boost its natural vitality.
Summary: On VB's stories, the star explained that she had been sent the kit - The Light Salon's Opera LED Mask - by Australian celebrity facialist Melanie Grant, after asking her what she thought the best one on the market was. Details: Getting to work in just 10 minutes, this silicone mask reduces the appearance of wrinkles and improves hydration and skin tone. Use two to three times a week for 10 to 20 minutes.
Summary: Lightweight, flexible and wearable, this face mask delivers the perfect dose of dual LED light directly to the skin. Loved by many a celebrity, Suki Waterhouse described the mask as 'the product that has saved my skin'. Sold! Details: Red Light stimulates the production of collagen, calms redness and evens skin tone. Near Infra-Red works beneath the skin's surface to improve blood flow and boost oxygen to the skin's cells. Use three to five times a week for 10 minute sessions.
Summary: The gold standard in at-home LED therapy, Dr Dennis Gross' high-tech mask combines both red light (for boosting collagen and soothing inflammation) and blue light (to tackle blemish-causing bacteria). Details: Choose your preferred setting or combine both for a double whammy skin do-over. Use for three minutes at a time.
Summary: With red, blue, green, yellow and white light, this nifty number deals with a bevy of skin concerns when used two to three times a week. Details: Start off with just 10 minutes and build up to 30 minutes over time. Results are said to be notable after one month.
Summary: This hand-held, easy to use beauty device lets you target specific areas of concern on the face and body. As with the face mask, it combines red light and near infrared to boost collagen production and soften fine lines.Details: Hold the device to specific areas of concern for three minutes, up to five times a week.
Summary: Combing targeted blue light (a blemish's nemesis) with trademarked T-Sonic vibrations (which push energy wavelengths deeper into the skin to boost the efficacy), this waterproof device is a long-term investment. Details: After cleansing, press the centre to activate the device and point it over the blemish. The blue light will activate on contact with the skin. Hold it there for 30 seconds, at which point it will pulse to let you know the routine is complete. Easy!