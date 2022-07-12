These Are The Best Pieces of At-Home Beauty Tech To Invest In

Before the pandemic, it might've only been serious beauty mavens willing to shell out a small fortune on a piece of beauty tech. In the beauty gods they trusted - there was a cleansing brush that emits pulsations to sweep clean pores; a piece of amethyst to drain the lymph; an LED face mask to clear scars. A gadget for everything, there were a small percentage willing to try it all.
Closures of salons and spas in the pandemic meant an increased interest in beauty tech and gadgets, though, even for beauty novices. You didn't have to follow beauty bloggers on Instagram over the pandemic to see cyrotherapy balls and facial steamers: chances are, your friends have these now, too. Sales of beauty tech and tools corroborate this; they increased by double at Net-a-Porter during lockdown.
You wouldn't be blamed for finding it all a bit confusing now. We once relied on the benefits of a cold spoon to depuff tired eyes. Now, there are dedicated cryotherapy balls to do that for you. Love a laser facial? Wait until you see this at-home alternative.
There's plenty you can do from the comfort of your sofa. Scroll down for the Grazia approved edit of the best.
Best Beauty Tech, Devices and Gadgets 2022
A combination of LEDs, emitted at four different wavelengths to target the delicate skin around the eye. Over time, LED has been shown to increase collagen production, plump skin and reduce fine lines (to which the eye area is particularly prone). The warm light emitted feels cosy, too.
It's no coincidence your skin looks more radiant after 5 minutes in a steam room; those hot clouds unclog pores and boost circulation, lending a covetable glow. The steam from this device however, is 18,000 finer, meaning it penetrates skin deeper.
Operating with both style and substance, this sleek diffuser uses a filter system that captures microscopic airborne allergens (common culprits include dust, pollen, mould and bacteria) for fresher, cleaner air. Add a couple of drops of aromatherapy oils to up the ambiance, boost your mood and curb allergy-induced sneezes.
First up: this feels good. Addictively so, actually. Four rotating massagers knead the skin for a satisfyingly thorough facial workout, while you choose a red or blue light to work on the skin while you treat it. The whole experience leaves skin plump, with a newfound glow.
LYMA's at-home laser is for those serious about skin: it's 25 times stronger than the average at-home laser, and the only one able to reach deep into the layers of the skin. The infrared LED light micro heats your skin cells, kickstarting them to regenerate. In short? Rejuvenated cells = fresher skin. Expect less pigmentation and irritation, a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles and breakouts.
Small electrical signals stimulate muscle contraction while boosting circulation, making legs and feet feel lighter. Ahh...
A battery powered massaging hairbrush, designed to be used in shower. Releasing 2-4000 pulsations per minute, choose either between the relaxing massage setting or the invigorating one. Both melt away tension while giving the scalp a thorough clean.
The makers of cult muscle massager Theragun have utilised the same percussive therapy (that's vibrating muscles at high speed) for a face tool. In addition to the massage feature, there's LED to boost collagen production, and cryo and heat therapy to reduce inflammation and boost circulation.
The benefits of cryotherapy on both the body and mind are two-fold – skin is near instantly calmed and de-puffed while your mind feels revitalised. Pop these in the freezer and run them over the contours of the face for a fresh, post-yoga glow.
The 7,000 pulsations emitted from this 10-inch silicone body brush exfoliate, buff and polish skin, leaving it radiant and baby soft. Of the three detachable heads, there's a loofah that's infused with silver to stop bacteria collecting, an aluminum oxide exfoliator and a body massager that you can use in or out of the shower with your favourite body wash or oil.
Dry, scratchy eyes? This nifty device unblocks the tiny glands that line your upper and lower lids, which in turn causes eyes to naturally rehydrate. The brand say it's like a 'hot stone massage for your eyes', and we're inclined to agree.