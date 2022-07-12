These Are The Best Pieces of At-Home Beauty Tech To Invest In

by Phoebe Lee |

Before the pandemic, it might've only been serious beauty mavens willing to shell out a small fortune on a piece of beauty tech. In the beauty gods they trusted - there was a cleansing brush that emits pulsations to sweep clean pores; a piece of amethyst to drain the lymph; an LED face mask to clear scars. A gadget for everything, there were a small percentage willing to try it all.

Closures of salons and spas in the pandemic meant an increased interest in beauty tech and gadgets, though, even for beauty novices. You didn't have to follow beauty bloggers on Instagram over the pandemic to see cyrotherapy balls and facial steamers: chances are, your friends have these now, too. Sales of beauty tech and tools corroborate this; they increased by double at Net-a-Porter during lockdown.

You wouldn't be blamed for finding it all a bit confusing now. We once relied on the benefits of a cold spoon to depuff tired eyes. Now, there are dedicated cryotherapy balls to do that for you. Love a laser facial? Wait until you see this at-home alternative.

There's plenty you can do from the comfort of your sofa. Scroll down for the Grazia approved edit of the best.