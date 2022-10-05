Kate Moss Travels With This LED Face Mask And It Promises To Boost Collagen Production

Kate Moss launched herself back into the beauty arena with a bang this year. Not that the Brit-born fashion icon ever left it per say, her beauty legacy - read: the undone hair, the smudged-to-oblivion smoky eye, the contoured cheekbones - is here to stay, but after launching her brand new health and beauty range Cosmoss, there's no doubt that the supermodel is pursuing a more active role in the industry.

And it seems that Kate is going the extra mile with her own skincare too. Towards the end of September renowned photographer Mert Alas took to his Instagram mid-Milan-Fasion-Week to post a series of images that he captioned 'night in Milan with Kate.' Scroll through his carousel and you'll hit on a black and white picture of Kate lying underneath a high-tech-looking LED face mask in her hotel room.

Our sources have revealed the product in question to be the Dermalux Flex MD LED Mask, £1895, a medical-grade device that offers in-clinic-level light therapy from the comfort of your own home. There are three settings. First, you have blue light, which helps to alleviate blemishes and reduce breakouts, red light which promises to increase collagen production and finally near infrared light, which boosts circulation in your skin, helping to calm irritation and strengthen skin's overall integrity. It's unclear which setting Kate has selected, but there are benefits to be had with all three.

We're not going to pretend this supermodel-approved skincare device isn't wildly expensive. If you're keen to sample the benefits that LED masks like this have to offer, browse Grazia's edit of the best options out there by clicking here. Prices start at £99, and there's even a Victoria Beckham favourite in the mix. Sold on Kate's favourite? Shop it below:

Shop: The LED Face Mask Kate Used In Her Hotel Room During Milan Fashion Week