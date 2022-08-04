Lip Fillers, Hair Colour And Brow Heroes, Love Island’s Tasha Reveals Her Biggest Beauty Secrets

If there's one Love Islander that proved their beauty credentials long before they stepped foot in the villa this year, it's Tasha Ghouri. Have a browse through her Story Highlights on Instagram and it's clear the model and dancer is a longtime aficionado, a status cemented by her savvy cosmetics choices that often made the final cut in the eight-week series. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the long-forgotten 00's beauty trend she successfully revived mid-series, sales of her go-to £5 eyeshadow palette in the villa rocketed by 102% after it was seen on camera, and one of her favourite brow products, a £9 brow pen, won similar favour with Love Island fans.
Fresh from the Love Island final and back on UK soil with new boyfriend Andrew Le Page, Tasha is sure to continue influencing and inspiring in the beauty space, but if you just can't wait for the latest Ghouri-approved beauty buy to hit her Instagram grid, why not take a look back on the best beauty secrets she's revealed to date? Scroll on down...
Tasha was spotted applying her brow must-have, Refy's Brow Sculpt, £16, in the villa. It's a cult classic that has scored approval with beauty editors and Love Islanders alike, it's clear to see why it's found favour with beauty aficionado Tasha.
Tasha was a beauty authority long before she stepped foot in the Love Island villa, that much is clear to see from her Instagram Story highlights, and she's consistently open about her go-to products and treatments. In her 'Q+A' highlights, one of her followers asks her 'have you had any cosmetic work done?' and Tasha replies, 'I only have had 0.5 [ml] lip filler. Apart from that nothing else!'.
In the same sequence of 'Q+A' highlights, Tasha answers a question about her natural hair colour, and reveals her original light brunette shade to her followers in a throwback picture.
There's no denying this year's contestants were rarely seen dull of skin on camera, and Tasha's Love Island glow could be down to a humble £4 serum that insiders reveal rocketed in popularity while season 8 aired. Discover and shop said serum right here.
Tasha's ever-changing manicures proved the Love Island contestants were allowed the odd salon appointment this season. The finalist sported everything from short nails to XXL gel overlays, flitting between nail polish shades of white and a noughties-inspired metallic colour that made headlines.