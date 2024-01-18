Hailey Bieber Is Set To Expand Rhode With A New Cleanser – Here’s What We Really Think Of It

When Hailey Bieber first launched her beauty line Rhode in 2022, it was met with a big, unanimous, global head nod. We would expect nothing less from a brand founder who is responsible for putting all manner of beauty trends on the map (CC: glazed doughnut nails, the Clean Girl Aesthetic, and the latte make-up trend). Since then, the brand has gone from strength to strength, largely thanks to Bieber's nack for launching products that are quick to go viral after TikTok's beauty community catches wind of it. The latest product expected to inspire hysteria among fans? The Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, £28.

Given the importance of cleansing in any given skincare routine, it may seem odd that Rhode - a skin-first brand – is only just launching its very first cleanser, but this product has been years in the making and your initial brush with the product will quickly reveal why.

The balm-to-lather cleanser is packed with a hard-working yet easy-on-the-skin formula, which includes the skin-plumping humectant polyglutamic acid, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich green tea extract. The star of the show is pineapple enzyme, which works as a natural exfoliant to gently buff the skin, leaving it smoother without irritation.

The Rhode Cleanser has already received 176.1K views on TikTok and counting a week before its official launch on 25th January and if the brand's previous hero products are anything to go by, it's going to be a sell-out hit. Having obtained a lab sample myself, I've been putting the cleanser through its paces to see if it's really worth the hype it's already receiving. Here's my honest review.

My Honest Review of Rhode's Pineapple Refresh Cleanser

I'll preface this by saying I'm very, very picky about cleansers. I believe a good one should be fairly simple, gentle as much as it is thorough, and ultimately skin-protecting. After all, this is the foundation of your skincare routine and shouldn't be taken lightly. Given my pickiness, I was pleasantly surprised by this new one.

While it claims to be a balm, I'd argue it's way runnier than any balm I've previously used but if the packaging (like the lab sample) is intended to be a squeezy tube, this consistency would make perfect sense. Like Rhode's instructions for best results direct, I began by applying a small amount of the Pineapple Refresh into damp hands, before rubbing them together to create a lather, which I then applied to my face.

I've found that the scentless, yellow-tinged, golden formula emulsifies quickly into a milky, cream-like consistency while on the skin. It's silky, smooth and refreshing, much like the name suggests. I'm prone to stinging given my sensitive, acne-prone skin type, and was glad to find this didn't irritate in the slightest. This is down to the vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, opthamologist and dermatologist-approved formula, I'm sure.

What stood out to me most, though? How tough it is on make-up. It doesn't take much for this cleanser to thoroughly clean the face of dirt, impurities, SPF, and make-up, without stripping the skin. Which leads me onto my next point: your skin won't feel tight, dry or in desperate need of moisturiser post-wash.

The final verdict? No wonder this game-changer has been years in the making.

The Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, £28, launches on 25th January.

SHOP: The Rhode Essentials