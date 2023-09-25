Brace Yourselves – Hailey Bieber Is Launching Her Very First Make-Up Products For Rhode

As far as make-up trends are concerned, Hailey Bieber is a force to be reckoned with. After all, she has helped to put a handful of them on the map including this summer's well-loved strawberry girl make-up, her approval of the latte make-up trend, and the fact she's a poster girl for the ever enduring the 'clean girl' aesthetic. It was only a matter of time, then, that the beauty doyenne soon made a play for the make-up arena herself. Those who pay close attention to Bieber's every beauty move (guilty as charged) will know that she teased make-up launches earlier this year, but the latest drop from her skincare line Rhode isn't what you'd expect. Enter: Rhode Peptide Lip Tints.

Hailey Bieber for Rhode

Hot off the heels of the success of her viral Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, £16, comes an all-new category of products from the brand. Rhode's Peptide Lip Tints, £16, will go live on 28th September and will be available to buy in four delicious flavours: Ribbon, a sheer pink; Toast, a rose taupe; Raspberry, a crushed berry delight; and Espresso, a rich brown.

What are the Rhode Peptide Lip Tints?

These new products offer up a wash of high shine, glossy lacquer across the lips but this time with a sheer to buildable hint of hue that immediately melts on application. They promise the same restorative, ultra-nourishing feel of the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, which many of us have come to love, but features a multitasking benefit thanks to its buildable formula which allows you to take your look from day to night.

Rhode has stuck to its skin barrier-protecting roots and has also packed each Tint with a science-backed complex of shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu and babassu, which collectively work to repair, replenish and plump for soft, hydrated lips.

When and where to buy the Rhode Peptide Lip Tints

The Rhode's Peptide Lip Tints, £16, will be available to buy on 28th September from the official Rhode website, although you can join the waiting list now.

Shop: The Rhode Peptide Lip Tints