Molly-Mae Sent Demand For This £21 Pregnancy Skincare Product Soaring By Over 5000%

Molly-Mae is often at the centre of a viral beauty or fashion trend, whether she's sending her loyal followers into a spin over her holy grail cleanser or her favourite interior pieces. Now though, since sharing the news of her upcoming arrival, it's her pregnancy-related skincare recommendations that have been brought into focus.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week, Molly revealed one product she's excited to try, the Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter, which is currently on sale for £21. In the clip, Molly says 'I've been keeping you up to date with the products I've been using through pregnancy for stretch marks and stuff. I'm yet to try this but I'm super excited to, I've heard really amazing things.'

The belly butter is a reliable go-to for expecting mums, so much so LookFantastic recommended it in its recent Pregnancy Report which said, 'this rich butter will not only stop the itching sensation caused by your growing tummy but will also help prevent stretch marks.'

Formulated with the a unique blend of botanical oils - think avocado and argan - it helps to maintain skin elasticity. Since posting her story, Google searches for the product have increased by over 5000%, indicating that expectant mothers are rushing to try the product too. The timing couldn't be more perfect, thanks to the ongoing sales at LookFantastic, you can save £14 on this pregnancy must-have now.

Main image: Instagram @mollymae

Shop: Molly-Mae Pregnancy Must-Have Belly Butter