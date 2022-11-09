‘It’s My Holy Grail Product!’: Molly-Mae Reveals The £27 Cleansing Balm She’s Using In Her Third Trimester

by Chloe Burcham |

She’s got access to the best brands and products in the business, so when it comes to Molly-Mae Hague’s skincare routine, we’re all ears. Especially now that she’s entering the third trimester of her pregnancy (which can be a notoriously tricky period to navigate when it comes to knowing what you can and can’t use on your skin), Molly-Mae’s skincare routine is one that’s much requested on social media.

So, when Molly recently shared her routine via her Instagram stories, our thumbs couldn’t screenshot quick enough. Molly took us through what she uses in an evening and her evening cleanser is one that’s not only a cult classic, but is perfect for this time of year.

The standout product in question? Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £36.80 – an hero cleanser that’s loved by not only Molly-Mae – but our beauty team at Grazia HQ too.

‘I’ve got a brand-new fresh Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm from Elemis,’ she says before massaging the nourishing balm into her skin.

‘As you can see, I actually don’t have makeup on right now,’ she says, ‘but I still always go in with this product at the end of every day just to get the remaining dirt off my face and any excess makeup off that I might’ve accidentally left on.'

Molly massages the balm over her face – it cocktails together nine essential oils including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus – before wiping away any excess with a damp flannel.

Molly’s skincare routine with Elemis is part of a paid partnership with the brand, but we have no doubt that the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a much-used product in her routine. Why? Because it’s one of our favourites, too.

Shop: Molly-Mae Hague's Favourite Cleansing Balm