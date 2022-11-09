‘It’s My Holy Grail Product!’: Molly-Mae Reveals The £27 Cleansing Balm She’s Using In Her Third Trimester

She’s got access to the best brands and products in the business, so when it comes to Molly-Mae Hague’s skincare routine, we’re all ears. Especially now that she’s entering the third trimester of her pregnancy (which can be a notoriously tricky period to navigate when it comes to knowing what you can and can’t use on your skin), Molly-Mae’s skincare routine is one that’s much requested on social media.
So, when Molly recently shared her routine via her Instagram stories, our thumbs couldn’t screenshot quick enough. Molly took us through what she uses in an evening and her evening cleanser is one that’s not only a cult classic, but is perfect for this time of year.
The standout product in question? Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £36.80 – an hero cleanser that’s loved by not only Molly-Mae – but our beauty team at Grazia HQ too.
‘I’ve got a brand-new fresh Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm from Elemis,’ she says before massaging the nourishing balm into her skin.
‘As you can see, I actually don’t have makeup on right now,’ she says, ‘but I still always go in with this product at the end of every day just to get the remaining dirt off my face and any excess makeup off that I might’ve accidentally left on.'
Molly massages the balm over her face – it cocktails together nine essential oils including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus – before wiping away any excess with a damp flannel.
Molly’s skincare routine with Elemis is part of a paid partnership with the brand, but we have no doubt that the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a much-used product in her routine. Why? Because it’s one of our favourites, too.
Shop: Molly-Mae Hague's Favourite Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - Grazia 2022
It’s the number one best-selling product from Elemis and for good reason. The balm-to-oil cleanser melts away makeup, dirt, oil and impurities leaving your skin clean and fresh, but never stripped. In fact, Molly-Mae - who describes this as her 'holy grail product' - isn’t the product's only celebrity fan. A-listers including Catherine Zeta Jones and Natalie Dormer have previously waxed-lyrical about the nourishing cleanser. It’s won countless beauty awards and remains a firm favourite in the bathroom cabinets of Grazia’s beauty team. Made with rose and mimosa waxes it's nourishing and predictably smells pretty great too. Warm it between your hands before smoothing it over your face and wiping away with a flannel or a muslin cloth doused in warm - not hot! - water.