Molly-Mae Hague’s Newest Interiors Obsession Is Available To Buy For £30 (Sort Of)

Ever since Molly-Mae Hague set up her interiors Instagram account Molly Maison back in March, we’ve been ob-sessed with the incredible art deco style home she’s currently in the process of renovating with Love Island boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The dedicated home-inspo account already has well over a million followers, with Molly-Mae sharing her favourite nooks in the house as well as her plans for renovation – some of which have divided fans who think she should stick with the existing green accents instead of ripping everything out for an all-white décor (presumably a silver crushed velvet sofa, bedframe and/or bar stools will crop up somewhere too).

And after uploading a picture back in May of an alcove in the wall just crying out for a statement artwork, she’s now found the perfect piece to fill the space with.

In keeping with her theme of all white everythang, Molly opted for a statement canvas by artist David Howarth, who’s signature pieces feature striking slogans. Molly’s new purchase reads, ‘I would find you in any lifetime…’, and she’s tagged beau Tommy in the post. Cute.

The artwork is (naturally) a custom one off, but David Howarth currently has a limited edition print version that you can buy for just £30. You better get your skates on, though – a seal of approval from Molly-Mae Hague is advertising gold dust and we all know it.

This is the first home that the couple have owned together, after renting a number of properties in and around Manchester since coming runners up on the 2019 series of Love Island. But she’s clearly taken efforts to keep the location of the home under wraps after vowing to share less of herself online following a frightening break in in November last year.

During a trip to London to launch a new jewellery line, the couple’s rented Greater Manchester flat was robbed of an estimate £800k of belongings by what sources called ‘an experienced gang with machinery’.

And while many of her fans were sympathetic, others were less understanding, with one writing, ‘So shit for them but also when you post photos STOOD OUTSIDE OF WHERE YOU LIVE and you post the things you’ve bought quite a lot, it’s not very surprising.

Another said, ‘She flaunts her wealth and home all over her social media. What did she expect? It was only a matter of time.’