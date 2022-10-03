Molly-Mae Has Already Started Buying Baby Products – Here’s Where You Can Shop Them

by Grazia |

After announcing her pregnancy in a heartfelt video to her combined 8.38 million Instagram and YouTube followers, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have already started buying baby products for their new addition.

In her video - which has so far been viewed 1.4 million times on her YouTube channel - Molly-Mae is seen cradling her bump with Tommy holding her from behind, leaving the internet ecstatic for the expecting couple.

After hiding the news of her pregnancy for so long, Molly-Mae was excited to share her recent purchases on her Instagram during a Q+A. She admitted to fans that she hadn't yet bought any gifts for her baby when she was asked if she had started shopping yet, by one of her followers.

She divulged that when she was trying to hide her pregnancy, she would, 'Try and sneakily go into the baby section of shops and have loud convos like 'what do you think your cousin would like for her baby shower?' whilst looking at all the cute clothes we wanted to get.'

'I'm so excited to start getting the things we need,' she added.

Molly-Mae then posted on her Instagram story a picture of Tommy holding one of their first baby buys, with the caption 'Did our first shopping today.'

Paying homage to their time together on ITV's Love Island, where the two met and famously fell in love, the pair bought a giant elephant which appears inspired by Ellie-Belly - Molly-Mae's childhood toy.

In an emotional highlight from the 2019 series of the show, viewers will remember when Molly-Mae returned to the main villa from the rival villa, Casa Amor. She was overcome with emotion when was greeted by her fellow castmates and Tommy, who was standing holding Ellie.

Molly-Mae also shared a picture of a white cloud onesie alongside some tiny fluffy bear booties from the shopping haul.

If you're looking to take inspiration from the couple's baby buys, or are just curious to see what's on their must-have list, then look no further - we've included them below, plus some similar products.