This £29 Gadget Might Actually Take The Faff Out Of Cleaning Your Make-Up Brushes

During the pandemic online searches for 'how to clean your make-up brushes' soared by a staggering 4350% according to beauty discovery website Cosmetify. This follows on from research that found around one quarter (26%) of Brits have never cleaned their make-up brushes, ever.

A new The Body Shop survey has revealed that on average, we Brits who are cleaning our make-up brushes and sponges are doing so just twice a year. Sound familiar? This begs the question, how bad is it really for you to leave your go-to make-up tools unwashed for this long?

Enter skincare expert, Dr Emma Wedgeworth and renowned make-up artist, Lisa Potter-Dixon, two beauty professionals who know the answer all too well:

Why do we need to clean our make-up brushes?

‘With each use, a make-up brush builds up a collection of product residue, skin cells and excess oil,’ explains Wedgeworth, ‘this combination is not only pore blocking, but can act as an ideal breeding ground for microorganisms like bacteria and fungi.’

Using unwashed brushes, therefore, can actually make us more susceptible to skin infections - particularly if there are any areas of broken skin. ‘If you are acne prone you definitely don’t want to be using a dirty brush as the unsavoury combination of old make-up mixed with oil and dead skin cells is highly pore blocking,’ explains Wedgeworth.

‘I get a lot of clients asking me why they suddenly have irritated skin,’ says Potter-Dixon, ‘My answer? “When was the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes?”

How often should you clean your make-up brushes?

According to Wedgeworth, ‘it’s a good idea to get into the habit of cleaning them every 7-10 days.’ Slightly more than 6 months, then...

As a professional make-up artist, Potter-Dixon cleans them after every use when using them on other people. ‘For personal use, I try and clean them once a week. If that’s not feasible, even once a month is better than nothing.’

Is it bad to share your make-up brushes with others?

Cosmetify found from its research poll that more than two thirds of respondents have previously shared their make-up brushes with another person. And, I mean, why not? When we can finally go out again, it saves precious handbag space if only one of you need to take a bronzing brush. It’s also fun to swap and share with friends.

But, unfortunately, it’s not so fun for our skin. ‘We all have a unique balance of bacteria and fungi on our skin and we get into a natural groove with these microorganisms. Using someone else’s brush will expose us to a whole host of different bacteria which our skin’s immune system is not used to and can put us more at risk of infection,’ explains Wedgeworth.

How to clean your make-up brushes and the £29 gadget that helps get the job done

Thankfully, there are a host of new, fool-proof cleaning tools that can be super quick to use. Some of them are probably in your bathroom already, too.

‘Your shampoo is a good starting place as you know you are not sensitive to it and well, it’s great for cleaning hair,’ advises Potter-Dixon. ‘Always double cleanse your brushes and leave to dry naturally on a towel. Heat drying them can melt the glue that holds the bristles in place.’

Don't forget about the £29.99 StylPro too.The brainchild of Tom Pellereau - winner of The Apprentice and inventor of the curved nail file - while traditional brush cleansing involves leaving them out to dry for around 24 hours, the all-in-one process involved with this one will see them not far off dry in one lightning quick whirl. It's the device that might just take the faff out of cleansing your make-up brushes once and for all.

Her top trick? ‘Always remember to be gentle when washing your brushes and always mold the head back into shape whilst wet so that it dries that way.’