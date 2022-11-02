10 Of The Best Contour Brushes To Help You Sculpt Like A Pro

Gallery SHOP: The Best Contour Brushes

Summary: Chanel brushes give everyone access to makeup artist techniques. Their simple yet functional design makes this a collection of desirable on-the-go accessories. The synthetic bristles are soft and resilient.

Brush details: Dust this brush in a powder bronzer and sweep along cheekbones, temples and jawlines, making sure the angle of the brush is always pointing downwards and buff out to avoid hard lines.