11 Eye-Catching Red Manicure Looks To Try Now

Red nails have long been a manicure classic. Historians say you can look as far back as Ancient Egypt and see evidence of a red lacquer adorning the nails of women. Queen Nefertiti and Cleopatra are said to have painted their nails a shade that resembled rubies or blood - an indicator of status. Experts record Chinese royalty in around 3000BC using beeswax, egg whites and vegetable dyes to colour their nails red, too.

Nowadays it's a look that still speaks to being polished, and it's become evocative of both old Hollywood glamour and French girl effortlessness. Most recently, the #rednailtheory hashtag on TikTok saw women painting their nails in order to put the seductiveness of the manicure look to the test.

With the winter months now near at hand, expect a revival of all the deep berry nail polish shades and crimson gels that nail obsessives relinquished over summer. Nail expert Alexandra Telek points out, 'The festive season is all about love and kindness. Red has been a symbolic colour for love and passion that is present everywhere throughout this beautiful season.' Duly noted.

'Red is a shade that can suit any nail length, shape or style. People can opt for a simple classic red block colour, French or Italian style tips or even an exciting nail art set. A red manicure can be as simple or as intricate as you want. Everyone can find a style that suits them,' she adds. Here are all the tips, tricks and looks you need to inspire you ahead of your next red manicure appointment.

What Are The Best Red Nail Polish Shades To Use At Home?

Take a leaf out JLo's book and opt for a Merlot-like deep red. Attending the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 show, Lopez showcased the perfect wine-level shade. Keen to emulate the look? Try Essie's appropriately named Nail Colour 50 Bordeaux Nail Polish, £7.99.

Alexandra recommends red shades from Dior too, including Sisterhood, Rouge, RedRed, Rouge Cinema & Nuit. 'These gel effect nail lacquers are highly pigmented making it easier to work with at home, the formula also provides a long-wearing manicure.'

What Are The Best Red Gel Polish Shades To Ask For In A Salon?

Many of Alexandra's own clients routinely request red gel polish shades and she prefers opting for formulas from The Gel Bottle in the shades Iconic, Couture, Exclusive Access, Private Collection and Velvet Red. 'These gels all have highly pigmented formulas that make the application easy and lend the finished look impressive longevity,' adds Alexandra.

How To Pick The Right Red Nail Colour For You