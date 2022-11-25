Perfect Your Next At-Home Manicure With The Best Gel Nail Lamps

There's nothing better than a salon fresh manicure, few have the time or the energy to book in for regular appointments. It's no surprise then, that gel manicure kits and lamps have become increasingly popular over the last few years, particularly after the pandemic and its series of lockdowns forced the masses to take a DIY approach to beauty. Keen to try your hand at an at-home manicure? Get a nail lamp.

Most nail lamps use LED and UV light to cure your gel polish, making it harden. Unlike a regular manicure, there's no downtime once you're done - you gan go about your business without any fear of smudging your new nail look.

Gel nail lamps can range from budget-friendly to over £50 for more pro-level iterations. The trick is hitting on a buy that offers salon-quality results without costing you the earth.

Whether nail art is your thing, you love a classic french manicure or you're all about a wash of statement red polish, gel nail lamps offer you a means of applying a glossy gel nail polish at home, what better way to elevate your pamper sessions?

In the meantime, here are some of our top sale picks for gel nails lamps:

How do I get the best gel nail manicure?

Grazia spoke to Ellie Simmons, in-house nail guru and Assistant Brand Manager at Mylee, who revealed how to make the most of your at-home manicure:

Prep is key, says Ellie. 'If you take the time to properly prepare your nails by pushing back and trimming your cuticles, buffing the nail plate, and cleaning and dehydrating the nail before application, the polish will adhere a lot better. I’d also recommend applying multiple thin layers to build up the opacity and always cap the free edge of the nail to seal the mani in and prevent lifting and chipping.'

'To keep your nails in mint condition I’d recommend applying cuticle oil to your nails once you’ve finished painting them and then daily afterwards. Keeping your nails and cuticles moisturised will keep your nails healthy and looking fab!'

Will gel nail varnish ruin my nails?

Many assume that nail polish can deplete the condition of their nails. Here, Ellie weighs in:

'Gel polish cures under an LED or UV lamp, so unlike regular polish it is quick to dry and is less likely to chip, dent or smudge. As long as you remove your gel polish correctly and gently, there will be no damage to your natural nails.' She says.

Just make sure you're removing your gel varnish with a high-quality gel polish remover and your nails retain their natural condition.

