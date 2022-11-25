Perfect Your Next At-Home Manicure With The Best Gel Nail Lamps

There's nothing better than a salon fresh manicure, few have the time or the energy to book in for regular appointments. It's no surprise then, that gel manicure kits and lamps have become increasingly popular over the last few years, particularly after the pandemic and its series of lockdowns forced the masses to take a DIY approach to beauty. Keen to try your hand at an at-home manicure? Get a nail lamp.
Most nail lamps use LED and UV light to cure your gel polish, making it harden. Unlike a regular manicure, there's no downtime once you're done - you gan go about your business without any fear of smudging your new nail look.
Gel nail lamps can range from budget-friendly to over £50 for more pro-level iterations. The trick is hitting on a buy that offers salon-quality results without costing you the earth.
Whether nail art is your thing, you love a classic french manicure or you're all about a wash of statement red polish, gel nail lamps offer you a means of applying a glossy gel nail polish at home, what better way to elevate your pamper sessions?
SHOP: Black Friday deals on gel nail lamps
Black Friday 2022 is officially on Friday 25 November, but deals are running throughout November as well as across the weekend.
Retailers can offer anywhere between 10% and 50% off for Black Friday - and, if you’re lucky, it can go even higher on selected names or products. But you need to know where to look. That’s why we’ve pulled together a curation of all the sites and retailers that the Grazia team will be heading straight for to find the biggest and best discounts. Find the best Black Friday 2022 deals right here.
In the meantime, here are some of our top sale picks for gel nails lamps:
1. Mylee UV Gel Nail Curing Lamp
Buy now
Mylee is one of the best brands in the biz for gel nail equipment - and this small but mighty lamp is under £20 in the Black Friday sale.
2. SUNUV UV Led Nail Lamp
Buy now
At 48W, this gel nail lamp is a little more hi-tech and has over £15 off.
3. Mylee Complete Professional Gel Nail Polish LED Lamp Kit
Buy now
If you want the full kit (not just a lamp), Mylee has plenty of kits available in the sales.
How do I get the best gel nail manicure?
Grazia spoke to Ellie Simmons, in-house nail guru and Assistant Brand Manager at Mylee, who revealed how to make the most of your at-home manicure:
Prep is key, says Ellie. 'If you take the time to properly prepare your nails by pushing back and trimming your cuticles, buffing the nail plate, and cleaning and dehydrating the nail before application, the polish will adhere a lot better. I’d also recommend applying multiple thin layers to build up the opacity and always cap the free edge of the nail to seal the mani in and prevent lifting and chipping.'
'To keep your nails in mint condition I’d recommend applying cuticle oil to your nails once you’ve finished painting them and then daily afterwards. Keeping your nails and cuticles moisturised will keep your nails healthy and looking fab!'
Will gel nail varnish ruin my nails?
Many assume that nail polish can deplete the condition of their nails. Here, Ellie weighs in:
'Gel polish cures under an LED or UV lamp, so unlike regular polish it is quick to dry and is less likely to chip, dent or smudge. As long as you remove your gel polish correctly and gently, there will be no damage to your natural nails.' She says.
Just make sure you're removing your gel varnish with a high-quality gel polish remover and your nails retain their natural condition.
SHOP: The Best Home Gel Nail Lamps
The Best Gel Nail Lamps and Kits 2022
Writer's Pick
If you're a fan of gel nails, you've probably heard of Mylee which has a wide range of lamps, gel kits and nail varnishes to keep your mani in mint condition. We were lucky enough to get our hands on a Mylee The Full Works Set including a lamp, nail varnishes and it's everything you could want for an at-home nail salon. It's a perfect LED lamp for both beginners and nail fanatics, with automatic curing timers for 15, 30 and 60 seconds. Mylee give a 50,000-hour lifespan and a 24-month warranty, so you're totally covered. There's a variety of colours from this gel brand too, so there's something for every nail out there. Gorgeous.
Best trusted gel nail lamp
Bluesky is another popular gel nail brand out there, and you can grab this lamp straight from Amazon, meaning if you have Prime you could get it pretty sharpish. Being both LED and UV means it will work for all gel polish consistencies, and it also has a 30-second and 60-second automatic timer.
Best mid-range gel nail lamp
With motion detection and four settings to choose from, this Easkep is a great choice for those wanting to invest in a good quality gel nail lamp. The countdown LED screen on the top lets you know how much time is left and you can select 99, 60, 30 or ten seconds. It also comes in a cute purple or white sturdy case.
Best rechargeable gel nail lamp
If you want to paint your nails in the comfort of anywhere in your house, this rechargeable and cordless lamp could be the one for you. It has up to seven hours of UV and LED curing, as well as three auto-timing settings and a high or low setting. One to invest in if relaxing is your priority.
Best budget gel nail lamp
If you're looking for a cheap nail lamp to get started with your gel nail journey, this one by LKE is available for less than £15. With the same strength as other options and a USB charging lead, you can get home manicures for less.
Best ethical gel nail lamp
If you're looking for a more eco-friendly gel nail lamp, The Manucurist is definitely a choice you'll want to consider. Both vegan and cruelty-free, the brand prides itself on natural, eco alternatives. This lamp pairs up with the brand's vegan gel polishes and is made for the eco-warriors out there.
Best compact gel nail lamp
Sometimes, you don't want a huge lamp to take up space at home. When you're on the go, a compact gel nail lamp can come in handy to tidy up any chips or quickly paint your nails. This Aokitec mini lamp folds away for easy storage and also has automatic settings.
Best mini gel nail lamp set
It can be hard to switch up your traditions, especially with nails and make-up. If you're not totally sold on the gel nail life yet, you can test out gel manicures with this mini set from Le Mini Macaron. In a cute pink colour that's perfect for everyday wear, the set comes with a mini LED lamp that fits onto one finger at a time. Slightly more time-consuming but it also comes in handy for portable touch-ups.
Best gel nail lamp full kit
Mylee also offers a Full Works kit, which has everything you could need to become a gel nail professional. Including a set of polishes, top and base coat, nail polish remover, lint-free wipes and a lamp (of course), you'll be stocked up for good and can even have a go at doing your mate's manicures. We've tried it and it's worth the investment if you're looking for real salon quality.